Belgium 1-2 Italy: 5 talking points as the Azurri cruise into the last four | UEFA Euro 2020 

Italy produced an excellent display on Friday to knock Belgium out of Euro 2020 at the quarterfinal stage.

The Azurri needed extra-time to see off Austria in the previous round, while Belgium qualified to this stage via a narrow 1-0 victory over defending champions Portugal.

Roberto Martinez sweated on the fitness of Kevin de Bruyne and captain Eden Hazard heading into the game. However, the Manchester City midfielder was fit enough to start, but his Real Madrid counterpart was not named in the matchday squad.

Italy manager Roberto Mancini rewarded Federico Chiesa for his game-winning display against Austria with a start. Captain Giorgio Chiellini also recovered from the injury he sustained against Switzerland to make his third start of the tournament.

Italy had the ball in the back of the net in the 13th minute through Leonardo Bonucci, but the goal was chalked off by the VAR due to an offside in the buildup.

This sprung Belgium into life, and it came as no surprise that it was Kevin de Bruyne who dictated proceedings for them. The 30-year-old forced Gianluigi Donnarumma into a full-stretched save with a left-footed shot in the 22nd minute.

Four minutes later, a smart turn by De Bruyne helped Belgium launch a devastating counter-attack, and his pristine through-ball put Romelu Lukaku through.

Donnarumma was, however, on hand to thwart the Inter Milan man with another smart save.

Italy went ahead through Nicolo Barella, who dribbled his way across the Belgium defense before slotting past Thibaut Courtois with a fine finish in the 31st minute.

Their lead was doubled 13 minutes later when Lorenzo Insigne found the top corner with a trademark curler from the edge of the area.

Lorenzo Insigne put Italy 2-0 up with a wonderful goal

Belgium were handed a lifeline from nothing when Giovanni Di Lorenzo had a moment of madness on the stroke of halftime. The Napoli man clumsily brought down Jeremy Doku in the area, and Romelu Lukaku promptly dispatched the resultant penalty.

The second half was full of intensity and played at a high tempo, although both sides lacked quality in the final third.

Jeremy Doku was the brightest spark for Belgium as he troubled the Italian defense with his directness and change of pace.

Romelu Lukaku wasted a golden opportunity to draw Belgium level on the hour mark when Kevin de Bruyne's excellently squared pass found him unmarked in the six-yard box.

Leonardo Spinazzola, however, produced an excellent block on the line to keep Italy ahead.

The Roma man's night was over soon after when he tweaked a muscle while attempting to charge forward. He was replaced by Emerson Palmieri for the final 10 minutes.

Belgium pushed forward in search of a winner, but Italy held on to book a semifinal date with Spain on Tuesday.

On the overall balance of play, the Azurri were deserved winners and will now turn their attention to preparations for their marquee clash with Luis Enrique's side.

Here are five talking points from the engaging game.

#5 Belgium's golden generation once again fail to step up to the plate

Belgium's golden generation have not performed at the levels expected

The unique nature of international football means that only a handful of national teams have been blessed to have talented and successful players through multiple generations.

While club football often sees wealthy owners splash the cash and handpick a team of winners, countries have to make do with whatever they have.

Furthermore, the occasional nature of international tournaments leaves a short window of opportunity to achieve honors in national colors.

The likes of Brazil, Germany, Italy, France and Spain have witnessed multiple generations of talented players come through and make a mark. However, several other nations could only look on from afar and wonder when they would reach those heights.

Belgium are far from being considered traditional heavyweights in international football. However, a combination of several factors, including deliberate investment in youth, have reaped dividends and seen the nation produce several world-class players in the last decade.

The Benelux nation can lay claim to having the most talented squad in world football at the moment, but a golden generation of players have consistently failed to step up to the plate.

The defeat to Italy was just the latest in a long line of tournament disappointments for Belgium. Perhaps they can get their act together in the 2022 World Cup and finally make a mark.

However, a failure to do so could put the current crop of Red Devils in the same bracket as previous "golden generations." This includes teams like England and the Netherlands, who failed to make a mark in major tournaments.

#4 How will Italy cope without Leonardo Spinazzola?

Italy defender Leonardo Spinazolla suffered an injury against Belgium

Leonardo Spinazzola has been one of the breakout stars of the tournament. The Roma full-back has played a key role in helping Italy get to the semifinals.

The 28-year-old has been emphatic at both ends of the field throughout the tournament and put in another fine shift in the victory over Belgium.

However, his energetic displays came at a cost as he pulled a muscle while trying to embark on another bursting run forward.

He immediately signaled to the bench about his inability to continue and was stretchered off the field to the rapturous applause of everybody in the stadium.

There is no word yet on the severity of Spinazolla's injury, but it looks unlikely that he will be fit in time to play again at Euro 2020.

Two matches stand between Italy and a second European Championship. They will, however, have to figure out how to go all the way without arguably their standout performer so far.

