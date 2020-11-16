Belgium 2-0 England: Player Ratings as Red Devils dump Three Lions out of contention | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

England were knocked out of contention to qualify for the knockout rounds of the UEFA Nations League, after they lost 2-0 to Belgium at the King Power Stadium at Den Dreef, Leuven.

Youri Tielemans opened the scoring for the hosts with a long drive that took a nick off Tyrone Mings on the way in.

The second one came in slightly more contentious circumstances, with Declan Rice not sure he had fouled the opponent. But Dries Mertens stepped up to smash a free-kick past a hapless Pickford, who had no chance of saving it.

While chasing the game after that, England were definitely the better attacking team, and created plenty of half-chances, without taking them.

Here's how each player fared for both teams.

Belgium Player Ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 6/10

Courtois didn't really have too many big saves to make, with England only hitting tame shots at him. The Real Madrid 'keeper was commanding in catching high balls that England played into the box at times.

Toby Alderweireld - 6/10

Advertisement

Alderweireld, starting on the right side of a back three, did have the likes of Grealish running at him, which didn't make it an easy evening for him. He did deal well enough with that threat, to keep the clean sheet intact.

Jason Denayer - 6/10

Denayer was the one tasked with physically battling Harry Kane throughout the game, and did get the better of the England captain.

Jan Vertonghen - 7/10

Vertonghen was Belgium's best defender on the night. He made some critical interceptions, and vital tackles to deny the likes of Mount and Grealish a clear run at goal.

Thomas Meunier - 5/10

Even though Meunier bombed up and down the flank well enough, he didn't really possess enough quality on the ball throughout the game. He also had trouble dealing with the dribbling ability of Grealish throughout the game.

Axel Witsel - 5/10

Witsel kept making niggly fouls in midfield, as he didn't really deal too well with Kane coming deep and trying to initiate England attacks.

Youri Tielemans - 8/10

This was a polished performance from Tielemans. He didn't really make too many mistakes in possession, he took his goal well, and kept the tempo moving for Roberto Martinez's side in the first half.

Thorgan Hazard - 7/10

Starting a left wing-back, Thorgan Hazard outperformed his counterpart on the other flank. Once Sancho came on, Hazard did really well to shut down his Dortmund team-mate.

Dries Mertens - 8/10

In his hometown, Mertens scored a sensational goal, with a superb free-kick that left Pickford grasping at thin air. He was so comfortable in the game that he even tried to beat Pickford from the halfway line.

Advertisement

Kevin de Bruyne - 6/10

There was the typical De Bruyne genius that shone through at some points of the game. Overall, though, this would not be a game that the Manchester City man would remember too fondly.

Romelu Lukaku - 6/10

Like De Bruyne, Lukaku would also probably forget this game very easily. After setting up Tielemans's opener with a neat layoff, Lukaku struggled to get into the game. His only notable shot of the game came right at the end. He should've scored with that chance, but couldn't get it to curl back enough at the far-post.

Substitutes

Dennis Praet - 5/10

Praet was the only substitute used by Belgium in this game.