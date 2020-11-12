Belgium 2-1 Switzerland: Player ratings for the Red Devils as Michy Batshuayi double seals comeback victory | International friendly

Michy Batshuayi scored a second-half brace as Belgium fought back from a goal down to beat Switzerland 2-1 in a friendly game at the King Power Stadion on Wednesday.

Admir Mehmedi opened the scoring for the visitors in the 12th minute with a wonderful finish but Batshuayi scored twice in the second half within a space of 20 minutes to guide the Red Devils to a victory.

Belgium are next set to play England and Denmark in the Nations League while Switzerland are scheduled to host Spain and Ukraine.

Without further ado, here are the Belgium player ratings from the encounter:

Belgium player ratings

Simon Mignolet - 7.5/10

Simon Mignolet significantly improved after conceding the opening goal and made some crucial saves to keep his side alive in the contest, including a top-notch diving save just after the hour mark to deny Silvan Widmer's powerful effort.

Sebastiaan Bornauw - 6/10

This game was Sebastiaan Bornauw's first competitive game for Belgium but he was the weakest link in Belgium's back three. His poor clearance early on allowed Mehmedi to open the scoring and another error in the second half gifted a nice chance for Widmer. His passes were wayward, often feeding Swiss players instead of his own. He also lacked confidence on the ball.

Sebastiaan #Bornauw played the full 90 minutes before being brought off in added time in Belgium’s 2:1 win over Switzerland 🇧🇪 #effzeh pic.twitter.com/ZuqCfJ0IRf — 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) November 11, 2020

Brandon Mechele - 7.5/10

Bornauw's poor sense of positioning meant there were acres of space at the back for the Swiss to exploit. However, thanks to Brandon Mechele, the visitors were stifled. The 27-year-old was vigilant and anchored the backline with aplomb, making crucial interceptions to impede the visitors in the final third.

Jan Vertonghen - 7/10

Jan Vertonghen was sound in the defence for Belgium on Wednesday night, keeping a track of Breel Embolo down his flank while also winning most of his aerial duels.

Nacer Chadli - 6.5/10

Nacer Chadli was a pale imitation of his former self, once again turning in an underwhelming performance. Besides a few good passes here and there, the 31-year-old offered little in the way of attack.

Hans Vanaken - 6.5/10

Highly rated in the Belgian league for his performances with Club Brugge, Hans Vanaken failed to replicate those heroics for Belgium on Wednesday. He failed to conjure anything of note when in possession and even seemed reckless at times, conceding three fouls, the most by a Belgian on the night.

Leander Dendoncker - 7/10

Leander Dendoncker only played 45 minutes in the match but he was impressive throughout. His intelligent movements kept the Swiss defense on its toes while he also tried his luck at goal with two good shots.

Thorgan Hazard - 6.5/10

The scorer of both Belgium goals in the stunning 5-2 loss to Switzerland in the Nations League two years ago, Thorgan Hazard never looked like he'd replicate the feat here. He simply disappeared after an early effort to test Mvogo.

Dennis Praet - 6.5/10

Dennis Praet was bright in the first half, creating a small chance for Hazard and winning a free-kick. His passes were promising but he was largely underwhelming after the break.

Michy Batshuayi - 8.5/10

The chief target man for Belgium in the absence of Romelu Lukaku, Michy Batshuayi sprung to life in the second half following an insipid opening stanza, bagging a brace to lift his side from a 1-0 deficit. His ball control and finishing for that second goal were just superb.

Dodi Lukebakio - 7/10

After a nervy start to his international debut which saw him concede some cheap fouls, Dodi Lukebakio grew into the match gradually and became a menace down the left flank. The No.9 tried a couple of shots and also won three free-kicks.

Substitutes

Youri Tielemans - 7/10

Coming on at half-time for Dendoncker, Youri Tielemans made an immediate impact, assisting Batshuayi for the equalizer. Even though his impact waned soon after, he got into good positions throughout the game.

Thomas Foket - 7.5/10

Thomas Foket replaced the ineffective Chadli in the 59th minute and brought so much pace and guile to his flank. The Reims star linked up brilliantly with Lukebakio and Batshuayi, even assisting the latter's second goal after brilliantly controlling Lukebakio's cross.

Hannes Delcroix - 6/10

In his first appearance for Belgium, Hannes Delcroix replaced Vertonghen in the second half and looked decent at the back.

Joris Kayembe - N/A

Joris Kayembe came on for Lukebakio for the last eight minutes but barely got a whiff of the ball.

Jason Denayer - N/A

Jason Denayer came on for the final few seconds of the match but didn't have enough time to impress.

Charles De Ketelaere - N/A

The 19-year-old was given only 90 seconds into his debut, which is too little time to rate him.