Belgium 2-3 France: 5 hits and flops as Theo Hernandez completes second-half comeback for world champions | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

France produced a memorable comeback to beat Belgium 3-2 and reach the UEFA Nations League finals on Thursday.

Second-half goals from Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Theo Hernandez wiped out a 2-0 deficit and consigned the Red Devils to yet another heartbreak.

Yannick Carrasco broke the deadlock with a composed finish in the 37th minute before Romelu Lukaku doubled their advantage with a fine strike just four minutes later.

France, still reeling from their disappointing Euro 2020 campaign, were headed towards another shock exit. However, what followed after the break was truly remarkable.

The world champions conjured their best form and clawed their way into the match with quickfire goals from Benzema and Mbappe midway through the second half.

The PSG star dispatched a penalty after Youri Tielemans fouled Antoine Griezmann inside the box. There was only a four-minute gap between his and Benzema's goals.

With the clock winding down and the prospect of extra-time looming, Hernandez popped up with a 90th-minute winner for Les Blues. Following a quick counter-attack, the AC Milan star came into possession just outside the area. Instead of passing it to Benzema, who was unmarked, he went for goal himself and powered home a sensational strike.

The comeback was complete. Belgium were stunned, and France were elated.

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV FT | #NationsLeague Belgium 2-3 FranceA thriller in Turin! France come from two goals down to win and secure their spot in the final of the UEFA Nations League against Spain. 𝘼 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙖𝙜𝙚𝙨 🤯 FT | #NationsLeagueBelgium 2-3 FranceA thriller in Turin! France come from two goals down to win and secure their spot in the final of the UEFA Nations League against Spain. 𝘼 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙖𝙜𝙚𝙨 🤯 https://t.co/wixyy2B50q

Didier Deschamps' side will face Spain in the finals on Sunday. Meanwhile, Belgium will take on Italy in the third-place playoffs.

Here are the hits and flops from the crazy encounter in Turin:

Hit: Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

Kevin De Bruyne was outstanding for Belgium

Belgium's playmaking wizard Kevin De Bruyne worked his magic once again on Thursday. He created both of his side's goals in the first half, giving them huge momentum going into the break.

The Manchester City star read the game brilliantly and knitted together passes that kept his side on the front foot in the opening half. Both of his assists in the game were simple yet sublime.

Following some neat exchanges, De Bruyne squared the ball to Yannick Carrasco, who was completely unmarked on the left. The Atletico Madrid star then burst into the box and fired a low drive that took a deflection on its way into the net.

Squawka Football @Squawka Kevin de Bruyne's game by numbers vs. France:106 touches

86.4% pass accuracy

88 passes

5 chances created (most)

4 shots on goal (most)

2 shots on target (=most)

De Bruyne repeated the feat just a few minutes later as he found Romelu Lukaku on the right. The striker converted his teammate's pass with a fine effort.

Those were De Bruyne's 41st and 42nd assists in Belgian colors.

Flop: Benjamin Pavard (France)

Benjamin Pavard had a poor game

It's been a while since Benjamin Pavard truly impressed for France, with his World Cup heroics now looking like a distant memory.

The defender endured another tough outing on Thursday as Belgium caught him out on the break a few times. This was exemplified in the build-up to the Red Devils' first goal as he failed to close down on Carrasco. While desperately trying to make a block, the Bayern Munich star saw the ball go through his legs instead.

In 89 minutes of action, he failed to make a single clearance, block or interception, showing what a non-factor he was defensively. His performance very nearly cost France the match.

