Belgium 3-1 Wales: 5 talking points as Belgium secure come-from-behind win | FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2021

Belgium overcame an early deficit to bag all three points to start their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign on a winning note.

Harry Wilson opened the scoring for the night as he tucked one past Thibaut Courtois to cap off a beautiful team move.

It did not take Belgium too long to respond, though, as Kevin De Bruyne and Thorgan Hazard scored in quick succession to hand their side the lead.

Belgium dominated proceedings from thereon to assert their ascendancy in the game. To put the result beyond doubt, Romelu Lukaku scored from the penalty spot late on.

On that note, let's take a look at five talking points from the match.

#1 Gareth Bale shows glimpses of his glorious best

Gareth Bale in action

Gareth Bale had an impressive outing for Wales. The Real Madrid loanee had his moments against Belgium, as he took the game to the hosts.

The 31-year-old set up Wilson with a wonderful flick as Wales took an early lead in the game.

Bale won seven duels, made six recoveries and won two tackles during his stay on the pitch but failed to score.

#2 Wales rue defensive lapse against Belgium

Chris Mepham tries to get hold of the ball.

Wales held up well against mighty Belgium, but errors at the back cost them dearly. Connor Roberts slipped at a key moment, as Eden Hazard made no mistake to gave his side the lead in the 28th minute.

Following a positive start by @Cymru, Belgium found their way back to take all the points in this 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier. #BELWAL | #TogetherStronger | #WCQ — FA WALES (@FAWales) March 24, 2021

Any chance of a comeback was squandered by Wales when Chris Mepham gave away a penalty after a reckless challenge on Dries Mertens. Lukaku made no mistake as he slotted from the spot to put the game to bed.

The Inter Milan striker now has 58 international goals, more than that of the entire visiting Wales lineup in the game.

