Belgium 3-2 Japan: A World Cup classic

Nacer Chadli delivers the telling blow.

It was a silky counter-attack quite characteristic of the brilliant football Belgium's golden generation has delivered in recent times. After collecting a corner, Thibaut Courtois rolled it into the path of Kevin de Bruyne, whose precise pass found Thomas Meunier overlapping down the right wing who crossed it into the path of Romelu Lukaku. Lukaku's classy dummy let the ball roll into the path of the substitute Nacer Chadli who calmly slotted it in. Japan's players fell to the ground spent, their overreaching performance had come to an end in tragic circumstances.

However, nothing that took place before this decisive goal was ordinary. For an astonishing spell early in the second half, Japan had done all the running in this enthralling second-round encounter. The Blue Samurais had played as equals, as champions, and it had seemed Belgium would be the latest casualty in a parlous World Cup that had already seen the demise of some of the veritable heavyweights of the global game.

Why Japan stood out

They never stopped playing, even when 2-0 up. There passing never lost its sharpness, their sense of purpose was not lost even amidst setbacks.

Even in the first half which had gone to script, Japan had threatened on the break. Shinji Kagawa had looked menacing, his little touches and sparks igniting Japan's forays into enemy territory. Though Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku had come close, the Japanese defenders held their shape commendably. Yuto Nagatomo at left-back was having an exceptional game, holding fort against some of the best talents in the world, while going on the counter with aplomb.

Then the goals happened; and they came in a classy manner. First, Genki Haraguchi broke free on the right and then kept his calm to find the far corner with a superb finish. With Belgium shell-shocked, Japan doubled their lead. Kagawa controlled the ball superbly at the edge of the box before laying it for Takashi Inui for his moment in the Sun. His long-ranger swerved past Courtois, giving the 'keeper no chance.

One of the favourites of this Cup of upsets were heading out in stunning fashion. However, Japan, perhaps injudiciously, kept on looking for more goals. This made the match the classic that it slowly evolved into, but who knows what would have happened if they had shut shop?

Height matters

Belgium became the first team since West Germany in 1970 to overturn a 2-0 deficit in a knockout fixture of the World Cup when Chadli scored. However, their comeback depended a lot on the height advantage they had over their Asian rivals. Marouane Fellaini had been sent on and after Jan Vertongen had scored through a speculative header to make it 1-2, Hazard and Co. started feeding crosses into the box that led to the equalizer, which arrived inexorably. Fellaini towers over most of his European compatriots, never mind his Japanese rivals, and he got his head to one such delightful cross.

Worries at the back

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez will be worried by the space they gave Japan constantly. Vertonghen was at fault for the first goal and Japan could have nicked a few more had Courtois not had a great second half. Surely Brazil will exploit such vulnerability ruthlessly when the two sides meet in the quarter-finals. Vincent Kompany's return has ironically made the Red Devils look more unsettled at the back and Martinez needs to sort the mess out very quickly for what promises to be another delectable meeting.

Why the game was a classic

A battle they will never forget.

Even Russia upset Spain with some dogged defending while South Korea got past a faltering Germany by holding fort, but this match was different. Japan were representing Asia as their last team standing and they changed the complexion of the game with their attack-minded display. Even in stoppage time, Keisuke Honda sent in a dipping free-kick that would have surely put them through had Courtois not parried it in a last-ditch effort.

Belgium engineered a memorable comeback and the intense back-and-forth action that made spectators hold their breath for long stretches and was a throwback to a bygone era of attacking football not shackled by layers of strategy.

Japan's gallantry, Belgium's heroic comeback, surely this is one for the ages.