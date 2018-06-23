Belgium 5-2 Tunisia: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018

Belgium thrash Tunisia in Group G to secure progression to the Round of Sixteen

Zeeshan Ali SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jun 2018, 19:55 IST 567 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Belgium secure progression to the next round

SCORE: Belgium (Hazard 6',51'; Lukaku 16',45+3'; Batshuayi 90') 5-2 (Bronn 18'; Kazri 93')

Belgium has been, by far, one of the most impressive teams in Russia this summer. The Golden Generation for Belgium got off to the perfect start to the competition after dismantling Panama in the opener.

Meanwhile, Tunisia pushed England all the way to the final whistle, when cruelly the opposition captain came up with a header to snatch all three points right at the death.

Belgium went on to make an even more commanding statement in the second fixture against the minnows as they thrashed Tunisia on the night, putting five past them in the ninety minutes. Tunisia managed to salvage some pride by scoring two of their own, but the game was never really an even competition as the heavily favoured Belgian side cemented their spot at the top of Group G.

Here are the Talking Points:

#5 Eden Hazard gets a brace

No stopping him!

Eden Hazard had predicted a strong World Cup, not just for Belgium but also for himself, after the opener against Panama in which he had failed to get on the score sheet. Few doubted him because of the ability he possesses.

And they were right not to. Eden Hazard was in full flow against the Africans as he ripped through the heart of the defence with those mazy runs right down the centre. He was immense on the ball and picked passes with ease.

But such is his stature in world football at the moment that unless he scores, he's deemed to have put in an average performance.

Unfortunately for Tunisia, they had to bear the brunt of that expectation as Eden Hazard bagged a couple of goals for himself. One came from the spot which he characteristically put away without any fuss.

The second one was a thing of absolute beauty as Kevin de Bruyne - who pulled the strings from midfield right through the game - played him in with a stunning ball over the top of the defence which Hazard chested down, dinked delicately over the keeper, and then placed it into the back of the net with two defenders harrying him.

The Belgian captain has arrived in Russia!