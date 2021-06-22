Euro 2020: Belgium beat Finland 2-0 to finish on top of Group B

Belgium continued their perfect start at Euro 2020 with a 2-0 victory over Finland. An own goal by Lukas Hradecky and a late strike from Romelu Lukaku bagged all three points for the Red Devils and secured top spot in Euro 2020 Group B.

Roberto Martinez's men will face one of the third-place finishers from other groups in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Finland finished 3rd following their defeat to Belgium. They now face an anxious wait to see if they can secure a berth in the knockout stages of Euro 2020 as one of the four best third-place finishers in the competition.

Electric Romelu Lukaku seals Belgium win at Euro 2020 with a late strike

Despite making eight changes to their side, the Belgians didn't let their levels drop and turned in an utterly dominant display against Finland. Roberto Martinez's men enjoyed the majority of possession in the first-half but couldn't create clear-cut goalscoring opportunities against a resolute Finnish defense.

Belgium's best opportunity to take the lead came through Jeremy Doku as the winger cut in from the left and fired a shot into the bottom left-hand corner, only to see his effort saved by Lukas Hradecky.

It was almost attack vs defense in the second-half as Belgium's relentless pressure pushed the Finnish side deep into their own half.

Romelu Lukaku almost scored to break the deadlock in the 65th-minute. The striker took the ball into his stride with a brilliant touch from a pass by Kevin de Bruyne and fired the ball past the Finnish goalkeeper. But the striker was found fractionally offside and the goal was ruled out after being checked by the VAR.

The breakthrough goal of the game came nine minutes later courtesy of an own goal by Lukas Hradecky as the goalkeeper fumbled Thomas Vermaelen's powerful header into his own net.

Romelu Lukaku finally got on the scoresheet nine minutes before the final whistle. The Inter Milan striker rolled away from his defender to rifle the ball into the bottom corner.

Finland tried to get a goal back in order to improve their goal difference but Belgium managed to hold out for a victory which saw them finish on top of Group B at Euro 2020.

