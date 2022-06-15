Poland 0-1 Belgium: 5 Talking Points as a Michy Batshuayi strike earns all three points for the Red Devils | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Belgium beat Poland 1-0 at the Stadion Narodowy on matchday four of the UEFA Nations League Group A4 fixture on Tuesday, June 14.

Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal of the game in the 16th minute of the fixture. The 28-year-old latched onto a header following a great cross by Youri Tielemans to find the back of the net. Belgium ramped up their pace in search of a second close to the half-time mark but the hosts managed to stay afloat.

Things did not change much following the restart as Belgium continued to dominate the proceedings. Things started to take a swing when Karol Swiderski replaced Piotr Zielinski. The 25-year-old completely rejuvenated the Polish attack, having an instant impact on proceedings.

Poland started ticking and created quite good chances. Swiderski even came close to scoring a goal in the dying minutes of the game but Belgium managed to cling on to their slender lead.

On that note, here's a look at the five biggest talking points from the game:

#5 Eden Hazard is putting up inconsistent displays

Eden Hazard needs to show a bit more consistency.

Eden Hazard impressed the last time Belgium played against Poland a week back where he grabbed an assist for himself in his side's 6-0 reverse win over the Polish. Post that game, he has been a bit shaky.

Hazard, following his return from injury, said that he feels great since the removal of the ankle plate in his right leg and will be back to his best. But he will need to do a lot more if he is to carry the hopes of a nation going into the World Cup. Also, if he is to cement a place for himself in the Real Madrid squad next season, he has to be more consistent.

In 67 minutes of play, Hazard lost five of his eight duels, ceded possession 12 times, gave zero crosses and was offside twice. An underwhelming display from the former Chelsea star.

#2 Poland underwhelm in attack

Robert Lewandowski in action for Poland.

Belgium are a well-knit side but Poland had to be better moving forward. The hosts were unable to threaten Simon Mignolet, who had a pretty comfortable game at the back. Robert Lewandowski tried to turn the screws but needed some help upfront, which was not offered by his teammates.

Piotr Zielinski was nowhere to be seen as the Belgians successfully isolated Lewandowski upfront. The Bayern Munich star completed three dribbles, won eight duels and created five chances but all in vain as they lacked the final product moving forward.

#3 Youri Tielemans impresses against Poland

Youri Tielemans has been in fine form.

Youri Tielemans enjoyed a very productive match against Poland. The 25-year-old was smart with his passing selection as he drove his teammates forward. Tielemans showed real zeal and creativity moving forward. He deservedly won the 'Man of the Match' award for his impressive display.

Tielemans won four duels, made three interceptions, completed two dribbles, made four recoveries, completed 88 passes with an accuracy of 94 percent and created four chances throughout the game. It will be quite interesting to see him pair alongside Kevin De Bruyne in the games ahead.

#2 Poland are in a tight spot and facing relegation

Poland v Wales: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 4

Poland, along with Wales, need to get their act right as they are staring right at relegation. The Welsh national team are placed last in the points table who have amassed just one point out of the four games they have played so far. Meanwhile, Poland are placed third with four points.

Both these sides play against each other on September 25 in Cardiff in the final round of group games. The tie could end up being the decider if Wales manage to stay afloat following their game against Belgium.

#1 Belgium will tussle with Netherlands for top spot

Michy Batshuayi tussles it out against Wales.

Belgium's victory over Poland kept the pressure on the Netherlands, who lead the pack with 10 points after four games. The Red Devils are placed second with seven points in the group. They will be looking to topple the leaders in the remaining two games that are left to be played.

The Netherlands play Poland whereas the Red Devils play Wales on matchday five of the group stages on 22 September. The two will fight it out in the final round to secure a place for themselves in the Championship playoffs.

