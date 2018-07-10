Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: Belgium on track to realize their full potential 

Deepak Yadav
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
14   //    10 Jul 2018, 05:10 IST

Team Belgium in training ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-final match against France
Team Belgium in training ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-final match against France

Belgium have been graced with a world-class lineup this decade and have been regarded as a strong contender for the World Cup. However, their World Cup record has never been something they would be proud of. Their best World Cup campaign was in 1986 when they finished in the fourth place. The sole appearance in the World Cup semi-finals does not justify the number of legends Belgian football has been blessed with.

The present team of Belgium has been probably the most hyped team of all time and they have been tagged as the 'golden generation' of Belgium. However, they have failed to live up to the expectations. Belgium failed to qualify for Euro 2012 and were beaten in the quarter-finals by Argentina in the 2014 World Cup. They were then ousted by Wales in the 2016 European Championships.

But things have changed in the current World Cup as they reached the semi-final for the second time in history. The Eden Hazard led team has shown no signs of weakness and has dominated oppositions. With Romelu Lukaku - Belgium's all-time highest scorer - as the striker, assisted by Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens and Kevin De Bruyne - three of the finest creative players in Europe, Belgium's attack looks perfect.

Thibaut Courtois has been in supreme form and looks quite solid at the back. The likes of Marouane Fellaini, Nacer Chadli, and Jan Vertonghen have helped in filling up the left holes in the team. All the players are in the primes of their careers, which makes the Belgium team a complete squad.

All in all, it is time now for Belgium to live up to their potential and give their fans a trophy and not promises. Belgium will take on France in the first semi-final on Tuesday.

FIFA WC 2018 Belgium Football France Football Romelu Lukaku Eden Hazard Leisure Reading
