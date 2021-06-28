Belgium 1-0 Portugal: 5 talking points as Thorgan Hazard golazo sends reigning champions packing | UEFA Euro 2020

Belgium ended Portugal's reign as European champions after winning their Euro 2020 round of 16 tie 1-0 in Seville. Thorgan Hazard scored the only goal of the game. The Red Devils will next face Italy in Munich on Friday.

The Borussia Dortmund star thumped a superb 30-yard strike in the first-half which gave Rui Patiricio no chance.

However, the Selecao upped the ante after the break, attempting 15 shots, yet couldn't find the elusive equalizer.

Cristiano Ronaldo, in possibly his last European tournament with Portugal, was kept firmly under wraps by the Red Devils, who didn't allow him much space or time to work on.

They huffed and puffed, but couldn't save their title defense from crumbling, as Belgium marched on in the last-8. Here are the major talking points from Seville:

#1 Belgium's resolute defence frustrates Portugal

Portugal had 15 shots in the second-half but couldn't find a goal

For all their fearsome attacking might, Belgium truly impressed defensively in the match, holding their guard firmly as the defending champions threw caution to the wind.

Portugal always looked to make a cross on the left with either of Guerreiro or Sanches linking up with a wide forward - Jota initially and then Felix - who'd then play a hopeful punt in the box.

23 - Portugal recorded 23 shots against Belgium, the highest tally for a team in a game in #EURO2020 without scoring. Denied. #POR #BELPOR #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/cz8101ewO5 — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) June 27, 2021

However, the Red Devils were on hand to clear the dangers, while they defended stoically when Selecao looked to pass their way through the middle. Then, of course, there was Courtois, the unbeatable figure between the sticks with some key blocks and saves to deny Portugal in the final minutes.

#2 Diogo Jota missed big chances again

Jota missed two sitters against Belgium

If there's something for which Diogo Jota will be remembered after this campaign, it's his misses. The Liverpool ace, who tore Premier League defenders last season, fluffed his lines badly in the competition, including two costly misses tonight which could've altered the course of the game had Jota buried them.

In the first half, he was set up beautifully by Sanches, but dragged his effort wide of the post from close range before firing another gilt-edged chance over the bar in the second-half with only Thibaut Courtois to beat. Very disappointing from the man whom you'd normally expect to convert.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava