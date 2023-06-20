Belgium U21 vs Netherlands U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 21st 2023

Belgium U21 and Netherlands U21 will kickstart their 2023 UEFA Euro U-21 Championship when they square off on Wednesday.

The Belgians are coming off a routine 2-0 win over Israel in a friendly last week. Nicolas Raskin broke the deadlock in the 51st minute, while Omri Gandelman's 65th-minute own goal wrapped up proceedings with 25 minutes to go.

Netherlands could not be separated in a goalless stalemate with Japan in their final preparatory friendly.

The Dutch booked their spot in the tournament as Group E winners. They accrued 26 points from 10 games to finish three points ahead of second-placed Switzerland. Belgium qualified as Group I winners with 20 points from 8 games.

The Benelux neighbors have been grouped in Group A alongside Georgia and Portugal.

Belgium U21 vs Netherlands U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on five occasions in the past at this level. Netherlands have two wins to their name, Belgium were victorious once, while two games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2022 when the Netherlands claimed a 2-1 win in a friendly.

Four of the five head-to-head games have produced three goals or more and witnessed goals at both ends.

The Netherlands are currently on a 15-game unbeaten run, winning 10 matches in this sequence.

Eight of Belgium's last 11 games have produced less than three goals.

Nine of the Netherlands' last 11 games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Belgium U21 vs Netherlands U21 Prediction

Belgium and the Netherlands have been tipped to be in a three-way battle with Portugal for the top two spots in the group. In light of this, both sides will be eager to start their tournament on a positive note to boost their chances of progressing to the quarterfinal.

The Netherlands have been the more consistent side and also enter the game as favorites. However, they will be wary of the threat posed by their next-door neighbors, with Belgium capable of getting the win.

Both sides have enough quality to find the back of the net but we are backing the Netherlands to claim a narrow victory.

Prediction: Belgium 1-2 Netherlands

Belgium U21 vs Netherlands U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Netherlands to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes