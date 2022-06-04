Belgium U21 vs Scotland U21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifiers 

The qualifiers for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship continue this week and will see Belgium U21 host Scotland U21 at the Stadium Sint-Truiden on Sunday.

Belgium U21 enjoyed a solid qualification campaign and have already secured a spot in the final tournament next year with a game to spare. They played out a 1-1 draw against Denmark U21 last time out, with Vitesse's Lois Openda scoring a crucial equalizer to guarantee the top spot for the Belgians.

The UEFA U21 European Championship next year will see the hosts make just their fourth-ever appearance in the competition.

Scotland U21, on the other hand, have struggled to impress in the qualifiers so far and now need extraordinary results in the group to secure a playoff spot. They played out a 2-2 draw against last-placed Kazakhstan U21 in their last game after surrendering a two-goal lead in the final 20 minutes of the game.

The visitors have failed to qualify for the last 13 editions of the competition, a run dating back to 1996. Failure to win on Sunday will further extend the streak.

Belgium U21 vs Scotland U21 Head-to-Head

There have been three meetings between Belgium U21 and Scotland U21. The home side have won all three of those matchups, most recently winning 2-0 in the reverse fixture back in November last year.

Belgium U21 Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Scotland U21 Form Guide: D-L-L-W-L

Belgium U21 vs Scotland U21 Team News

Belgium U21

PSV Eindhoven's Yorbe Vertessen and Zulte Waregem's Ewoud Pletinckx are both injured and have not been included in the squad. Lille's Amadou Onana has been called up to the senior team, making room for Manchester City's Romeo Lavia to feature here.

Injured: Yorbe Vertessen, Ewoud Pletinckx

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Scotland U21

Head coach Scott Gemmill has granted Alex Lowry, Leon King, Archie Meekison, Josh Mulligan and Harrison Sharp their first-ever U21 call-up.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Belgium U21 vs Scotland U21 Predicted XI

Belgium U21 Predicted XI (3-4-3): Maarten Vandevoordt; Koni De Winter, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Ignace Van der Brempt; Hugo Siquet, Eliot Matazo, Aster Vranckx, Ilias Sebaoui; Largie Ramazani, Michel Ange Balikwisha, Johan Bakayoko

Scotland U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sam Long; Harrison Ashby, Stephen Welsh, Leon King, Ross Graham; Connor Barron, Lewis Mayo, Scott High; Marc Leonard, Jack Burroughs, Glen Middleton

Belgium U21 vs Scotland U21 Prediction

Belgium U21 are undefeated in their qualifying campaign so far with six wins and a draw. They have scored the most goals in the group with 14 and have also conceded the fewest.

Scotland U21 are winless in their last three games and have won just one of their last nine across all competitions. The home side are in much better form and should win here.

Prediction: Belgium U21 2-0 Scotland U21

