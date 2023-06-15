Belgium vs Austria Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17th 2023

Belgium will welcome Austria to the King Baudouin Stadium in the group stage of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Saturday.

Both teams have kicked off their qualifying campaigns with wins. The hosts recorded a 3-0 win over Sweden in their campaign opener, with Romelu Lukaku bagging a hat-trick. Austria have won two games in a row and recorded a 2-1 win over Estonia in their previous outing, with Florian Kainz and Michael Gregoritsch scoring in the second half.

The visitors are currently at the top of the Group F table with six points. The hosts, second in the standings, can replace them at the top if they record a win.

Belgium vs Austria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 14 times in all competitions, with their first meeting coming in 1925. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with nine wins while the hosts have just two wins to their name and three games have ended in draws.

Interestingly, the last four meetings between them have come in the UEFA Euro qualifiers.

Austria dominated proceedings in the early meetings against the hosts, winning nine games in a row, and are winless against them since 1959.

Just one of the last five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors have won their last four games in a row, keeping two clean sheets in that period.

The hosts have a couple of clean sheets in their last four games in all competitions and have failed to score in two games in that period as well.

The hosts are just one of the nine teams that are yet to concede a goal in the competition thus far.

Belgium vs Austria Prediction

The Red Devils have gone unbeaten in their last five meetings against the visitors and will look to continue that form in this match. They will play their first game at home under manager Domenico Tedesco and will look to produce a strong display.

While Kevin de Bruyne's absence will be felt in the match, they have a good, young squad and should be able to make the most of their home advantage.

Das Team have won four games in a row but have been second-best against the hosts in recent meetings. They have suffered defeats in three of their last five away games, failing to score twice in that period, so they might struggle here.

Considering Belgium's home advantage and recent record against the visitors, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Belgium 2-1 Austria

Belgium vs Austria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Belgium to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Romelu Lukaku to score or assist any time - Yes

