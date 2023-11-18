Belgium vs Azerbaijan Prediction and Betting Tips | November 19th 2023

Belgium will entertain Azerbaijan at the King Baudouin Stadium in their final match of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Sunday.

The hosts saw their last match in the qualifiers against Sweden abandoned last month following a terrorist incident that saw two Swedes shot in Brussels. With 17 points in seven games, they are in second place in the Group F table and have qualified for the main event next year.

They warmed up for their last game of the qualification campaign with a friendly against Serbia on Thursday. Yannick Carrasco's second-minute goal proved to be the difference, as they registered a 1-0 win.

The visitors registered their second win of the qualifying campaign on Thursday, recording a 3-0 home victory over Sweden. Emin Mahmudov bagged a brace while Renat Dadashov was also on the scoresheet. Bahlul Mustafazada was sent off in the second half and will serve a suspension in this match.

With the fate of both teams already sealed in the qualifiers, this game is a mere formality.

Belgium vs Azerbaijan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns five times thus far with all meetings coming in European qualifiers. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors and have an unbeaten record in these games, recording four wins.

The reverse fixture ended in a 1-0 win for the hosts, with Carrasco scoring the only goal of the match in the 38th minute.

Belgium have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the qualifiers, recording five wins in seven games.

They have won their two home meetings against Azerbaijan with an aggregate score of 7-1.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 10 games across all competitions, keeping six clean sheets.

The visitors have just one win in their away games in European qualifiers.

Belgium vs Azerbaijan Prediction

Die Roten Teufel have been unbeaten in the qualifiers thus far and will look to sign off for the campaign without a loss. They are unbeaten in their last 17 home games in European qualifiers, recording 12 wins, and are expected to have the upper hand in this match.

Domenico Tedesco rested key players including Jan Vertonghen, Jérémy Doku, and Romelu Lukaku in the friendly against Serbia and the trio might start in this match. Amadou Onana was injured in training and has left the camp.

Milli komanda scored three goals for the first time in European qualifiers since 2011 on Thursday and will look to continue the goalscoring run here. Interestingly, they have conceded nine times while scoring just thrice in their three away games in the ongoing qualification campaign.

While the game has no significance for either team, they'll both look to sign off for the campaign on a positive note. Nonetheless, considering the hosts' dominance in the head-to-head record and current form, they should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Belgium 2-1 Azerbaijan

Belgium vs Azerbaijan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Belgium to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Romelu Lukaku to score or assist any time - Yes