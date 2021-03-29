Belgium vs Belarus prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Belgium host Belarus in a 2022 World Cup qualifier at the King Power Stadium in Leuven on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic on Saturday.

Lukas Provod put the Czechs ahead in that game in Prague with a goal just after the start of the second half. However, Romelu Lukaku equalized 10 minutes later to ensure that Belgium earned a point.

Roberto Martinez's side currently have the same number of points as the Czechs after two games in the group.

Belgium beat Wales 3-1 in Leuven last week and will look to ensure no slip-ups against a Belarus side that they are expected to beat with ease.

Focus on Belarus. pic.twitter.com/SaJub3xjhj — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) March 28, 2021

Belarus have played just one game so far and got off to a winning start in their World Cup qualification campaign. They beat Estonia 4-2 in Minsk on Saturday, with Vitali Lisakovich scoring a brace in that game.

But Tuesday night will pose a completely different challenge when they face one of the world's best teams.

Belgium vs Belarus Head-to-Head

Belgium and Belarus have never faced each other in a competitive fixture. The Belgians are expected to secure a victory over Belarus and open their account in this head-to-head battle.

Belgium vs Belarus Team News

Belgium

Yannick Carrasco is back available for this game after missing the trip to Prague due to quarantine restrictions. Thomas Vermaelen has left the squad following last week's win against Wales.

Injured: Eden Hazard

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Thomas Vermaelen

Belarus

There are no concerns with either injuries or suspensions for Belarus at the moment.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Belgium vs Belarus Predicted XIs

Belgium Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Jason Denayer, Jan Vertonghen; Thomas Meunier, Youri Tielemans, Leander Dendoncker, Yannick Carrasco; Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard; Romelu Lukaku

Belarus Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Alyaksandr Hutar; Roman Yuzepchuk, Nikita Naumov, Maksim Bordachow, Nikolay Zolotov; Pavel Savitski, Yury Kendysh, Yevgeniy Yablonskiy, Ihar Stasevich; Syarhey Kislyak; Vitali Lisakovich

Belgium vs Belarus Prediction

We are predicting an easy win for Belgium in this game against a side that should not trouble the world-class Belgian players.

Belarus started off with a good win against Estonia, but we are predicting that they will be no match for a strong Belgian side in Leuven on Tuesday.

Prediction: Belgium 4-0 Belarus