Belgium vs Brazil: A classic attacking warfare

If Belgium is in the 11th standard, Japan was in 9th but Brazilians are the ones with PhD.

Belgium is going to face Brazil in the quarterfinal which is set to be a mouth-watering contest for the neutrals to follow. Brazil has drawn a match in their group stage whereas Belgium is yet to be restricted in this World cup.

Who do you think will win, Brazil or Belgium? Well, it is not that easy to say for this knockout round!

Both the teams have put on some flawless performances with one or other big star-man stepping up for his team when required.

Bullied on twitter for his theatrical falls, Neymar is getting back to his best. He scored a goal against Mexico to take Brazil in the quarterfinals and announced that he has arrived on the big stage.

Firmino will be expecting to start ahead of Gabriel Jesus who looks to be a bit out of form. The Liverpool's striker came on as a substitute in the 85th minute and took only a minute to score the second goal of the game.

Belgium is coming after a spectacular comeback win against Japan. After being 2-0 down, they won 3-2 with the last kick of the game, ending back into the nets. They will be going into the next round with their morale and confidence aloof.

Belgium's shaky defence

Questions will be asked when your team concedes two goals against Japan. The Asian team lacks the quality but scored twice inside an hour against Belgium in the round of 16.

Roberto Martinez organizes his team in a 3-4-2-1 formation with Thomas Meunier as a right-wing back and Yannick Carrasco as a left-wing back. The two slots in the midfield are filled up by Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel.

In these names, only Meunier is the one who plays in his natural position or maybe close to his natural position!

Carrasco being deployed at the more defensive role had a miserable World cup and his performance against Japan was horrific. To be fair, you cannot blame Carrasco for his showings, the coach has to share the blame when he chose to play a left winger as a left wing-back.

Axel Witsel by no means is a classic defensive midfielder who can hold a team with players like Brazil has and his partner in midfield, Kevin De Bruyne, is an attacker and not a holding midfielder. Belgium will find it very hard to get back into the match if Brazil is able to impose themselves in the middle of the park.

Roberto Martinez should better switch to a 4-3-3 formation with Jan Vertonghen at the left back and Mousa Dembele in the midfield with Axel Witsel. This will give them stability and help them to have a control in the midfield.

Brazil's injuries and suspension woes

With an update on Marcelo's fitness is yet to arrive, suspension of Casemiro will add additional pressure on Tite. Even though Danilo was fit for the previous match, Tite opted to start Fagner at the right-back who was bullied by Mexico's wingers for the opening quarter.

Fernandinho will be likely to replace Casemiro at the heart of the midfield and will have the big duty to nullify his Manchester City teammate De Bruyne.

Filipe Luiz is a world-class left-back but does not have the attacking attributes possessed by Marcelo. Brazil will be worried if Marcelo is not able to get back on the pitch in the quarterfinals.

Another concern for Brazil is that they haven't faced any team till now with the talents like of Belgium. The Red Devils will test their defence more often and the players like Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku have already shown the havoc they can create in this World cup.

Who do you think will win? Comment below.