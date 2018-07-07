Belgium vs Brazil: Top 3 players for Belgium, World Cup 2018

Sanidhya Bhardwaj FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 541 // 07 Jul 2018, 07:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Brazil v Belgium: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

The hype around the second quarterfinal lived up to its expectations. Belgium vs Brazil was always going to be a hot contest due to the talented young players in both the teams. Belgium broke Brazil's dream of redemption after defeating them 2-1. Belgium went two goals ahead before the first half concluded.

Roberto Martinez was perfectly spot-on with his tactics as Tite failed to break Belgium's defence.

The idea to use Kevin De Bruyne as a false nine, shifting Romelu Lukaku down the right-hand side did wonder for the former Everton boss. He switched from back three to back four with Jan Vertonghen playing as a left-back.

Belgium's opening goal was an own-goal scored by Fernandinho who started the match in place of Casemiro who was suspended for the clash.

The second goal came before the half-time when the two Manchester rivals, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku combined together.

Belgium relied on the counter-attacks to score goals past Allison. He was left stranded for the first goal, not able to do much but his positioning wasn't good for Belgium's second goal.

We look at the best three players from Belgium's team which played an extremely crucial role to dump Brazil out of the World Cup:

#3 Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku

Strong. Muscle power. Tricks. Nutmeg. Quick pace. Romelu Lukaku had a belter of a game but was not able to score the goal. Nevertheless, the Manchester United star created havoc down the right-hand side. Being a number 9, he vacated his spot for Kevin De Bruyne who played as a false number 9 for the whole match.

Lukaku made some strong and powerful runs down the middle and right side of the park. To the build-up of the second goal, Romelu Lukaku run through past a few of Brazil's player.

His pass to Kevin De Bruyne was perfectly weighted which the playmaker blasted into the nets. He does not like to play at the wings but acknowledged Martinez tactics which eventually made the most significant difference.

Every counter-attack was led by the trio of Eden Hazard, Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne. He may fall behind Harry Kane in the race to Golden Boot but displayed a sublime performance against the big team like Brazil.