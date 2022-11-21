Belgium vs Canada: Head-to-Head Stats and numbers you need to know before Match 12 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Belgium are set to play Canada at the Al Rayyan Stadium on Wednesday in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Belgium come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Rui Vitoria's Egypt in their most recent game. Goals from Nantes striker Mostafa Mohamed and Trabzonspor winger Trezeguet secured the win for Egypt. Lens striker Lois Openda scored the consolation goal for Belgium.

Canada, on the other hand, beat Hajime Moriyasu's Japan 2-1 in their most recent game. Goals from Chaves centre-back Steven Vitoria and Vancouver Whitecaps attacker Lucas Cavallini secured the win for John Herdman's Canada. Nagoya Grampus attacker Yuki Soma scored the goal for Japan.

Belgium vs Canada Head-to-Head Stats

Belgium have faced Canada once before and won that game. They have not faced each other since 1989.

Both sides have experienced erratic form of late. Belgium head into this match on a two-game losing streak while the Canadians have a win, a draw and a loss in their most recent three matches.

Belgium form guide: L-L-W-W-D

Canada form guide: W-D-L-W-L

Much has been made over the years about Belgium's golden generation and their inability to perform relative to the talent available. The members of the golden generation are now slowing down, with the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Eden Hazard all past their prime.

Hazard remains the captain of the side. The 31-year-old has made a grand total of one league start for Real Madrid this season, and his injury issues have been well documented.

Kevin De Bruyne is the engine of this Belgium side. The Manchester City star has made 12 goal contributions in 13 league starts this season, and his creativity and passing quality are unmatched at the highest level.

Like Hazard, another star for the national side, Romelu Lukaku, has struggled this season with injuries. The striker has made only three starts in Serie A for Inter Milan, scoring one goal. Following his abysmal form for Chelsea last season, Lukaku's stock has dropped massively.

Canada, on the other hand, will rely on two extremely talented young players. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies is already a renowned star of the game, but his participation in this match remains doubtful. The 22-year-old has made 12 league starts this season, providing one assist.

Lille striker Jonathan David seems destined for big things as well. The 22-year-old has 12 goal contributions in 15 league starts this season. It seems highly unlikely that the attacker will remain with Lille come next season, and a strong World Cup could potentially see a big money move happen in January.

Belgium will be the favorites to win this match, but the young guns from Canada will try to have their say.

