Belgium vs Canada Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd November 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues as the experienced Belgium team get ready to play a young Canadian side eager to make an impact at the highest level at the Al Rayyan Stadium on Wednesday.

Belgium vs Canada Preview

Roberto Martinez has picked the usual suspects for the World Cup squad. Centre-backs Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen, midfielder Axel Witsel and attackers Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Dries Mertens have all amassed in excess of 100 caps for Belgium. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and midfielder Kevin De Bruyne are not that far behind.

Manager Martinez, formerly of Everton, has been at the helm since 2016. Results have been decidedly mixed during his tenure. Despite the obvious talent available, Belgium have failed to make an impact at international tournaments, a fact which has understandably rankled many Belgian fans.

Canada have only participated in one previous World Cup tournament. Manager John Herdman was previously the manager of the Canadian women's national side. He was appointed in 2018 as the boss for the men's side, and has since earned plaudits for his work with the team.

Belgium vs Canada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Belgium have faced Canada once before; they won that game.

Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans has made four goal contributions in the Premier League for Leicester City this season.

Belgian forward Leandro Trossard has made nine goal contributions in the Premier League for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Canadian attacker Ike Ugbo has two goal contributions in five league starts for Troyes in Ligue 1 this season.

Canadian winger Tajon Buchanan has scored one goal in five starts for Club Brugge in the Belgian Jupiler League.

Belgium vs Canada Prediction

It will be interesting to see what lineup Roberto Martinez picks for Belgium. He has previously shown a preference to play a three-man backline. Given that the combined age of Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen, two regular features in the defense for Belgium, is 68, it makes sense to stick to that defensive strategy.

There have been calls for Leandro Trossard to start ahead of Eden Hazard in attack, and for obvious reasons. However, Trossard has previously shown that he can play as a wing-back at club level, and it would not be surprising to see the 27-year-old shoehorned into the side to capitalize on his excellent form.

Canada, on the other hand, are building a side that revolves around young stars Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David. Multiple Canadian internationals play for European sides, including Stephen Eustaquio and Cyle Larin.

We expect Belgium to win this game.

Prediction: Belgium 2-1 Canada

Belgium vs Canada Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Belgium

Tip 2: Game to have over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Canada to score first - Yes

