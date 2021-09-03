Belgium vs Czech Republic prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Fresh off the back of a commanding 5-2 victory over Estonia, Belgium welcome Czech Republic to the King Baudouin Stadium for a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

The visitors head into the game following a 1-0 win over Belarus and will aim to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Belgium bounced back from their Euro 2020 heartbreak as they claimed a 5-2 win over Estonia on Thursday.

After falling behind through Mattias Käit’s opener, the Red Devils upped the ante and hit back with five straight goals. Later, Erik Sorga pulled one back for Estonia in the 84th minute.

This followed a quarter-final exit from the European Championship courtesy of a 2-1 defeat against Italy.

With 10 points from four games, Belgium are currently at the top of Group E, three points above Sunday’s visitors.

Similarly, the Czech Republic have enjoyed a solid campaign in the qualifiers. They are presently second in the table, with seven points from four games.

They head into Sunday’s game off the back of a 1-0 victory over Belarus where Antonín Barák scored the only goal of the game in the 34th minute.

The Czech Republic have picked up two wins from their last three games in all competitions and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Belgium vs Czech Republic Head-To-Head

The results have been split right down the middle between the two sides in their past eight meetings. Both sides have picked up three wins each, while two games have ended in draws.

Belgium Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Czech Republic Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-D

Belgium vs Czech Republic Team News

Belgium

Star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is not a part of the qualifiers due to an ankle injury. Youri Tielemans has also been left out due to an injury suffered in training.

Injured: Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans

Suspended: None

Czech Republic

Head coach Jaroslav Silhavý has a healthy 21-man squad at his disposal, including the West Ham United duo of Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Belgium vs Czech Republic Predicted XI

Belgium Predicted XI (3-4-3): Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Jason Denayer; Alexis Saelemaekers, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel, Yannick Carrasco; Leandro Trossard, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard

Czech Republic Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tomáš Vaclík; Vladimír Coufal, Tomáš Kalas, Tomáš Holeš, Jan Boril; Tomáš Souček, Alex Král; Jakub Jankto, Antonín Barák, Adam Hložek; Patrik Schick

Belgium vs Czech Republic Prediction

Czech Republic head into this game with a promising squad and will aim to take the game to the Belgians. However, Belgium boast a significantly stronger crop of players and we predict they will make use of their home crowd support to claim all three points.

Prediction: Belgium 3-1 Czech Republic

Like the Sportskeeda Football Facebook page for regular updates!

Edited by Shardul Sant