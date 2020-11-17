Belgium vs Denmark prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League

Belgium host Denmark in a crunch UEFA Nations League clash at the King Power Stadion at Den Dreef in Leuven on Wednesday evening.

Belgium are two points ahead of Denmark in Group A2 of the Nations League, and a draw will be enough to take the Red Devils through to the knockout stages of the competition.

Eyes on Denmark now 👀 pic.twitter.com/aPlIKU7dtT — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) November 16, 2020

Belgium, however will be wary of the situation, given what happened to them last time, during the inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League. They only needed a draw from their last game in Switzerland to qualify, and even went 2-0 up in that game.

Eventually, a Haris Seferovic hat-trick meant that they lost 5-2 and were knocked out.

Roberto Martinez's side will definitely have that game in the back of their minds, ahead of this fixture that they approach in good form.

Even though Belgium did give up territorial supremacy to England for much of their game on Sunday, Thibaut Courtois was relatively untroubled after they went up 2-0 thanks to great goals from Youri Tielemans and Dries Mertens.

🇧🇪🆚🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Belgium 2-0 England: Tielemans and Mertens give hosts comfortable win in Leuven 👇#NationsLeague — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2020) November 15, 2020

Denmark had to rely on two Christian Eriksen penalties to go through to this game within touching distance of Belgium, beating Iceland 2-1.

Belgium vs Denmark Head-to-Head

Denmark have won six out of 14 previous games against Belgium, losing five in the process. These two teams have played three draw against each other in the past.

Goals from Jason Denayer and Mertens helped Belgium win the reverse fixture 2-0, in Copenhagen in September.

Belgium form guide: W-W-W-D-L

Denmark form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Belgium vs Denmark Team News

Belgian captain Eden Hazard and goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski are both ruled out due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Leandro Trossard, Alexis Saelemaekers and Hendrik van Crombrugge are injured and ruled out.

Injured: Leandro Trossard, Alexis Saelemaekers, Hendrik van Crombrugge

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Eden Hazard, Thomas Kaminski

The biggest doubt for the Danes is over goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who was knocked out cold in the game against Iceland.

Robert Skov and Lukas Lerager are injured and ruled out. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg returns from suspension, after missing the game against Iceland.

Injured: Robert Skov, Lukas Lerager

Doubtful: Kasper Schmeichel

Suspended: None

Belgium vs Denmark Predicted XI

Belgium predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Jason Denayer, Dedryck Boyata, Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku

Denmark Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonas Lossl; Joakim Pedersen, Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Daniel Wass; Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Thomas Delaney; Martin Braithwaite, Christian Eriksen, Yussuf Poulsen; Kasper Dolberg

Belgium vs Denmark Prediction

The Belgium front three of Mertens, Lukaku and De Bruyne is sure to frighten any team in the world, and Denmark are no different.

The Red Devils are also in the middle of a mean streak defensively, so it is going to take a monumental effort from the Danes to win this game.

We are predicting a comfortable Belgian win.

Prediction: Belgium 2-0 Denmark