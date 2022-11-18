Belgium vs Egypt Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th November 2022

Belgium prepare for their World Cup campaign with an important friendly this week as they lock horns with an impressive Egypt side in an intriguing clash at the Jaber Al-Ahmed International Stadium on Friday.

Belgium vs Egypt Preview

Egypt lost out on their place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after losing a penalty shoot-out against reigning African champions Senegal. The Pharaohs eased past Liberia in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Belgium, on the other hand, finished at the top of their group in their World Cup qualification campaign and have an impressive squad at their disposal. The Red Devils suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Netherlands in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Belgium vs Egypt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Egypt have a surprisingly excellent record against Belgium and have won two of their three games against the European giants, as opposed to Belgium's one victory.

The previous meeting between these two teams took place in 2018 and ended in a comprehensive 3-0 victory for Belgium with Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard, and Marouane Fellaini finding the back of the net.

Belgium's defeat against the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League brought an impressive four-game winning streak to an end.

Belgium have scored only two goals in their last two matches in all competitions and have conceded at least one goal in each of these matches.

Romelu Lukaku is Belgium's all-time leading goalscorer by a considerable margin and as scored 68 goals in his 102 appearances for the country.

Belgium vs Egypt Prediction

Belgium are a bonafide contender in the 2022 World Cup and are currently experiencing the peak of their golden generation. The likes of Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne can be unstoppable on their day and will be intent on hitting their stride before the tournament.

Egypt have an impressive squad at their disposal but have their work cut out for them this week. Belgium are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Belgium 3-1 Egypt

Belgium vs Egypt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Belgium

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Belgium to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Romelu Lukaku to score - Yes

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

