Belgium vs England: 5 Talking Points as Belgium finish third at World Cup 2018

Zeeshan Ali FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.31K // 14 Jul 2018, 21:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Belgium beat England to take the third place in Russia

SCORE: (Munier 4'; Hazard 82') Belgium 2-0 England

England and Belgium have been two of the most entertaining teams in Russia this summer with both sides scoring freely and staging major upsets on their way to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup. A final chance to play for their country on the grandest stage of them all was all the encouragement any side would need, but there was also the matter of who gets the bronze medal.

The game got off to a flier with Belgium taking the lead through a stunning combination of interplay ending with Tomas Munier opening the scoring. England battled hard to restore parity but Belgium held firm, going on to double their advantage late on through Eden Hazard.

Belgium salvage some pride after losing out to France in the semis while England enjoyed their best run in the competition in decades. Here are the Talking Points from the game which saw Belgium walk away with the consolation of finishing second runners-up:

#5 Belgium do to England what England did to Croatia

A well-taken goal by Munier.

England felt like they were on their way to the first final of the biggest competition in the world in over half a century after they spectacularly took the lead in the quarterfinals against Croatia through a Keiran Trippier free-kick, inside the opening five minutes, and it felt like they would push home the advantage on the basis of the early pressure they created.

They were quick off the blocks and caught the Croatians off guard and gave the opposition a lot to think about. Unfortunately, though, the same fate awaited them in the game to decide who walked away from Russia with the bronze medal.

Belgium struck early, around the same time that England had scored against Croatia to gain the upper hand and could then play the waiting game with the onus now on England to attack. However, where England failed in the quarterfinals - pressing home the advantage - Belgium succeeded on the night as they held off the opposition and then doubled the advantage.