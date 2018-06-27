Belgium vs England: Combined XI

Thibaut Courtois

With the group stage in its penultimate phase teams are gearing up for the knockout stage in Russia. With all its twists and turns FIFA World Cup 2018 has been full of surprises.

One such surprise has been the battle in the Group G. Belgium and England have booked their place in the last 16. It can be rightly said that they have eased through a relatively uncomplicated group comprising of Panama and Tunisia along with them.

The European giants collide on Thursday in Kaliningrad for the final group match. As things stand, nothing separates the two sides. With 8 goals scored a piece and 2 conceded, England and Belgium have identical statistics.

Star players performing, strikers scoring and defenders being solid at the back- all of this makes the final group game between England and Belgium genuinely captivating.

Belgium started on a high with a 3-0 win over Panama before thrashing Tunisia 5-2 to win both their opening games. England had to rely on a stoppage-time goal to see off Tunisia 2-1 before thumping Panama 6-1 to earn 6 out of 6 points.

With the Goliath clash coming up, let's take a look at what the combined 11 might look like.

Goalkeeper- Thibaut Courtois

Jordon Pickford has been good for England but Courtois takes the cake here. The Chelsea man is one of the best keepers in the world and deserves his place in this combined 11. With 48 clean sheets in 126 appearances, the Belgian has been more than impressive for the London club.

At just 26 years old, the towering Belgian has earned 60 caps for his nation. Courtois is a seasoned goalkeeper and will start ahead of many when given an option.

Right back- Kyle Walker

Walker has been a solid presence at the back for the Three Lions

Kyle Walker might be playing in a 3 man defence pairing at the moment but he is a genuine right back. The English international was instrumental in Manchester city’s record-breaking Premier League triumph. Walker was surprisingly left out of England's world cup squad in Brazil, something he might not be regretting with England's dismal display in South America.

Walker has been solid for England and despite his errors on few occasi0ons, Kyle Walker still remains one of the best in his position around the world. With England looking increasingly impressive, Kyle Walker will have a huge role to play in the rest of the tournament.