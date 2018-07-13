Belgium vs England: Match Preview, Key Players and Prediction

We look at the game which will decide who finishes in the third and the fourth place. Belgium and England started their World Cup campaigns in the same group are again going to face each other in what will be the game to fight for one's pride.

In their previous meeting, Belgium defeated England with a scoreline of 1-0 as both teams decided rest players, and go with what was essentially their B-teams. This isn't any group match and both the teams will be looking to finish at the highest possible position.

BELGIUM TEAM NEWS

Thomas Meunier is available again after missing the semifinal against France due to suspension. His absence was crucial in the defeat of his team as Roberto Martinez had no option other than to play Nacer Chadli as the right-back.

It is still unknown whether Martinez will play with his first-team or opt to give his some of his fringe players an opportunity.

RESULTS SO FAR

Belgium 3-0 Panama

Belgium 5-2 Tunisia

Belgium 1-0 England

Belgium 3-2 Japan

Belgium 2-1 Brazil

Belgium 0-1 France

BELGIUM'S KEY PLAYERS

Belgium v France: Semi Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Eden Hazard - He was Belgium's best player in the semi-final, but was unable to drive them to a dream final. His effective performances have fuelled rumours of a move to Real Madrid, who may be looking to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

Romelu Lukaku - His hopes for World up might have shattered but still has a slim chance of grabbing the Golden Boot. His direct rival for the trophy, Harry Kane, is two goals ahead of him but hasn't been on the scoring sheet in the past two matches. He has had a good tournament and will be looking to cap it off with some goals.

ENGLAND TEAM NEWS

Kieran Trippier limped off in the latter stages of the semi-final, and Gareth Southgate may choose to him to rest him, with Trent Alexander-Arnold likely to come into the side.

Many players will still be feeling the tiredness of playing 30 minutes extra which could tempt Southgate to shuffle his team a bit. Gary Cahill may start as this might be his final World Cup. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fabian Delph and Jack Butland could also get a chance to feature.

RESULTS SO FAR

England 2-1 Tunisia

England 6-1 Panama

England 0-1 Belgium

England 1-1 Colombia (4-3 in penalties)

England 2-0 Sweden

England 2-1 Croatia

ENGLAND'S KEY PLAYERS

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH62-CRO-ENG

Harry Maguire - He has been one of the brightest sparks for the Three Lions at this World Cup. Bullying strikers and winning headers in the set-pieces, the Leicester City defender has done it all. His partnership with John Stones has been impressive and one for the future of England. He will be a hot-property in this transfer window after the World Cup.

Harry Kane - The Spurs' striker will be exhausted after 120 minutes of tiring football against Croatia but Gareth Southgate might be tempted to play him so that he can have a chance to clinch his Golden Boot trophy. He started the tournament with a brace against Tunisia but had a quiet knockout stage which ultimately saw his team eliminated from the World Cup.

PREDICTIONS

Belgium 3-1 England

Sadly for England fans, I just can't see any possible way for them to win this game.

Their performance against Croatia was a dismal one whereas Belgium tried to score but were beaten by a compact French midfield. Belgium have scored the most goals in this tournament and would like to end up on a high note.