Belgium vs Estonia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 12, 2023 

Belgium host Estonia at the King Baudouin Stadium on Tuesday (September 12) in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The hosts have enjoyed a strong campaign, pushing for a third consecutive appearance in the continental showpiece. Belgium beat Azerbaijan 1-0 in their last qualifying game, thanks to Yannick Carrasco's ninth international strike. Belgium aare atop Group F with 10 points from an obtainable 12.

Estonia, meanwhile, have struggled in qualifying and look set to miss out on again. They were thrashed 5-0 by Sweden on Saturday after failing to register a shot on target. They're sit rock-bottom in the group with just one point from four games.

Belgium vs Estonia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 10th meeting between the two teams. Belgium lead 8-1.

Belgium have won their last five games in the fixture.

Estonia are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture since 2016.

Estonia have conceded 11 goals in the qualifiers, the joint-most in Group F.

The Red Devils have conceded once in the qualifiers so far. Only Croatia and France (0) have conceded fewer.

Belgium are fifth in the FIFA rankings, 106 places above Estonia.

Belgium vs Estonia Prediction

Belgium are on a run of back-to-back wins and are unbeaten in their last six games across competitions. They're unbeaten in their last three home games and will start as the overwhelming favourites.

Estonia, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive defeats and are winless in five outings. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see Beligum win fairly comfortably.

Prediction: Belgium 3-0 Estonia

Belgium vs Estonia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Belgium

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of Estonia's last six games.)