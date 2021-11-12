Belgium vs Estonia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Belgium are back in action with another important 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier this week as they take on Estonia on Saturday. Belgium have excellent players at their disposal and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Estonia are in fourth place in Group E of the qualification table and are playing for pride at the moment. The Balkan outfit gave Wales a run for their money last month but will need to take it up a notch against a formidable opponent this week.

Belgium, on the other hand, have a five-point lead at the top of their group and are only a victory away from securing the top spot. The Red Devils were unable to reach the finals of the UEFA Nations League this year and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Belgium vs Estonia Head-to-Head

Belgium have a predictably excellent record against Estonia and have won six out of seven games played between the two teams. Estonia have managed only one victory against Belgium and have lost all their games against the Red Devils since 2009.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September this year and ended in a 5-2 victory for Belgium. Estonia were outplayed on the day and will need to present a robust front this week.

Belgium form guide: L-L-W-W-W

Estonia form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Belgium vs Estonia Team News

Romelu Lukaku is not in the squad

Belgium

Youri Tielemans and Toby Alderweireld have picked up injuries over the past month and have been ruled out of this game. Romelu Lukaku has made progress with his recovery but has not been selected in this international break.

Injured: Youri Tielemans, Toby Alderweireld, Romelu Lukaku, Michy Batshuayi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Estonia need to be at their best

Estonia

Marten Kusk is serving a suspension at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Karl Hein, Mattias Kait, and Bogdan Vastsuk are injured and have been sidelined this week.

Injured: Karl Hein, Mattias Kait, Bogdan Vastsuk

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Marten Kusk

Belgium vs Estonia Predicted XI

Belgium Predicted XI (3-4-3): Thibaut Courtois; Dedryck Boyata, Jason Denayer, Jan Vertonghen; Axel Witsel, Hans Vanaken, Yannick Carrasco, Alexis Saelemaekers; Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Christian Benteke

Estonia Predicted XI (3-5-2): Matvei Igonen; Maksim Pastoski, Karol Mets, Joonas Tamm; Artur Pikk, Taijo Teniste, Konstantin Vassiljev, Vladislav Kreida, Markus Poom; Henri Anier, Rauno Sappinen

Belgium vs Estonia Prediction

Belgium have immense talent in their ranks and will look to seal their place in the 2022 World Cup with a victory this weekend. The likes of Jans Vanaken and Alexis Saelemaekers have been impressive for Belgium this year and will look to make their mark on Saturday.

Estonia have shown flashes of potential in recent months but will need a miracle to take something away from this match. Belgium are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Belgium 4-0 Estonia

