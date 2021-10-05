Belgium vs France prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Belgium and France will clash at the Juventus Stadium in a high-profile UEFA Nations League semi-final on Thursday night.

Belgium and France are two of Europe's strongest sides and rock star-studded squads. But that didn't prove to be enough in this past summer's European championship. Both sides will be hoping to put that disappointing chapter behind them as they look to book a place in the finals of the UEFA Nations League.

Belgium have showcased good form since crashing out in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 against eventual champions Italy. They thumped Estonia 5-2 before beating Czech Republic 3-0 in the subsequent FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The Belgian Red Devils followed those wins up with a 1-0 win over Belarus in their latest outing.

Meanwhile, France's recent form hasn't been all that encouraging. They suffered a shock exit at the hands of Switzerland in the Euro 2020 Round of 16. Since then, they have settled for back-to-back draws against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Ukraine before pulling off a 2-0 win over Finland in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Both Belgium and France finished on top of their respective groups in the UEFA Nations League. The winner of the game will face either Italy or Spain in the finals. The loser will play in a third-place playoff on Saturday.

Belgium vs France Head-to-Head

In the last 10 meetings between the two sides, France have won five matches. Belgium have won two and three matches have ended as draws. The last time the two sides met was in the 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-finals and France won the game 1-0.

Belgium form guide: W-L-W-W-W

France form guide: D-L-D-D-W

Belgium vs France Team News

Belgium

The likes of Dries Mertens, Christian Benteke and Divock Origi haven't been named in the squad. Lukaku is expected to lead the line with Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard playing behind him. Yannick Carrasco or Thorgan Hazard will start on the left flank.

Belgium confirmed on Monday that Thomas Meunier left the squad last night with a knee problem. As a result, Timothy Castagne is likely to start on the right wing.

Injuries: Thomas Meunier

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

France

N'Golo Kante is a notable absentee after testing positive for Covid-19 towards the end of September. Anthony Martial is said to be carrying a knock but is unlikely to start anyway.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Anthony Martial

Suspension: None

Belgium vs France Predicted Lineups

Belgium Predicted XI (3-4-3): Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Jan Vertonghen; Timothy Castagne, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel, Yannick Carrasco; Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard

France Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez, Paul Pogba, Jordan Veretout, Aurelien Tchouameni, Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe

Belgium vs France Prediction

This could be an entertaining affair. Both teams have a lot of world-class talent at their disposal and things could open up once a goal is scored on either end. But given their current form and the fact that France are without N'Golo Kante, we think Belgium might edge this.

Prediction: Belgium 2-1 France

Edited by Shambhu Ajith