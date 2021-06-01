Belgium vs Greece prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2021

Belgium will kickstart the final leg of their preparations for Euro 2020 as they square off against Greece in a warm-up game on Thursday.

For all the talent they have, Belgium's lack of silverware continues to be a source of frustration for its people. They have a great chance to change that this summer as they head into the Euros as one of the strongest sides in the competition.

This is as star-studded a squad as they have ever had and Roberto Martinez will be entirely focused on taking his team all the way this time around. Drawn alongside Russia, Finland and Denmark in Group B, the Red Devils have a relatively easy path into the knockout stages.

Belgium free-booted their way into the Euros and were one of only two sides to have won all their games in all of their 10 qualifiers. Against relatively weak opposition, Belgium conceded just three goals and scored a whopping 40 goals.

Meanwhile, Greece have failed to qualify for the Euros for the second time in a row. After losing five of their first seven Euro qualifiers, Greece found some form and were able to pick up three consecutive wins. But they didn't ultimately amount to much.

However, they seem to have made considerable progress since the early days of their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign and have since gone unbeaten in 12 games.

Belgium vs Greece Head-to-Head

Belgium and Greece share an even head-to-head record. The two sides have clashed nine times till date. Belgium and Greece have won three matches each. Three matches have ended as draws.

The last time the two sides clashed was in September 2017 when Belgium won the game 2-1.

Belgium form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Greece form guide: W-D-D-W-D

Belgium vs Greece Team News

Belgium

Kevin De Bruyne, who is one of Belgium's most important players, will join the team only after the two friendlies. He suffered two facial fractures in the Champions League final and is expected to play with a mask on at the Euros.

Axel Witsel ruptured his Achilles tendon in January and will only return in time for Belgium's final group game against Finland on the 21st of June. Eden Hazard might not be risked here given his recent injury record.

Injuries: Kevin De Bruyne, Axel Witsel

Doubtful: Eden Hazard

Suspensions: None

Greece

Dimitris Siovas, Kostas Fortounis and Kostas Stafylidis are missing from Greece's squad for the upcoming friendlies. Arsenal centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos, who was on loan at VfB Stuttgart, has earned a call-up.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Belgium vs Greece Predicted Lineups

Belgium predicted XI (3-4-3): Thibaut Courtois; Jason Denayer, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Vermaelen; Thomas Meunier, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Thorgan Hazard; Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku, Leandro Trossard

Greece predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Michalis Bakakis, Kyriakos Papadopoulos, Georgios Tzavellas, Dimitris Giannoulis; Zeca, Andreas Bouchalakis; Giorgos Masouras, Anastasios Bakasetas, Christos Tzolis; Vangelis Pavlidis

Belgium vs Greece Prediction

Roberto Martinez will certainly try out a few combinations and give a few second-choice players a chance to impress here. But they still pack enough firepower in their ranks to register a win against Greece.

Prediction: Belgium 2-0 Greece