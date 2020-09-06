Belgium vs Iceland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Iceland will be desperate to put the missed opportunity against England behind them as they travel to take on Belgium in a League A Group 2 match in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday.

Belgium, on the other hand, will be looking to kick on from where they left off in their 2-0 victory over Denmark on the weekend.

Iceland played out a dull 90 minutes with England on Saturday before the game sprang to life in stoppage time. After Raheem Sterling put The Lions ahead from the spot, Bjarnason missed a last-minute penalty to flounder their chances of upsetting the odds and drawing level.

Belgium weren't at their freescoring best but goals from Jason Denayer and Dries Mertens proved to be more than enough to seal the deal for them. Les Diables Rouges went through the stretch of 2019 unbeaten and manager Roberto Martinez had called for his team to not let up and keep the run going.

Belgium were without the likes of Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard but the weekend victory exemplifies the depth that they possess which qualifies them as one of the favourites for the Euros that will be held next year.

Belgium vs Iceland Head-to-Head

Belgium and Iceland have squared up against each other only three times. The Belgians were victorious on all three occasions. The last time these two teams locked horns was in 2018 in the UEFA Nations League and Belgium won the game 2-0.

Belgium form guide: WWWWW

Iceland form guide: DWWWL

Advertisement

Belgium vs Iceland Team News

Owing to their squad depth, Martinez might opt for several personnel changes against Iceland. The likes of Eden Hazard, Thomas Meunier and Dendoncker could feature. Thibaut Courtois will miss this game as well amid unconfirmed reports of his having tested positive for coronavirus.

The likes of Jeremy Doku, Leandro Trossard and Yari Verschaeren could all be awarded their first international starts as Martinez is likely to rest some of his senior players because fixtures come thick and fast after the game against Iceland.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Sverrir Ingason picked up a red card against England and will be suspended for the game. Holmar Orn Eyjolfsson could be picked in his place. Other than that, the Iceland setup is expected to remain largely unchanged.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Sverrir Ingason

Belgium vs Iceland Predicted Lineups

Belgium predicted XI: Simon Mignolet; Leander Dendoncker, Jason Denayer, Jan Vertonghen; Thomas Meunier, Youri Tielemans, Kevin de Buyrne, Castagne; Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Trossard

Iceland predicted XI: Iceland predicted XI: Hannes Halldorsson, Victor Palsson, Kari Arnason, Holmar Orn Eyjolfsson, Ari Freyr Skulason, Arnor Sigurdsson, Birkir Bjarnason, Emil Hallfredsson, Arnor Ingvi Traustason, Kolbeinn Sigthorsson, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

Belgium vs Iceland Prediction

Belgium have been on a great run and look too strong for Iceland. Iceland struggled to create anything of note against a lacklustre England side on Saturday and will need to push themselves to give the Belgians a good fight.

Prediction: Belgium 3-0 Iceland