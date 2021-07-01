Belgium vs Italy Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 46 of UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back with yet another high-profile encounter this weekend as Belgium take on Italy at the Allianz Arena on Friday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will have to work hard to come out on top this week.

Italy have exceeded expectations under Roberto Mancini and have finally managed to justify their potential at a major international tournament. The Azzurri are in the running to win Euro 2020 but will have to overcome a massive hurdle on Friday.

Belgium also have a flawless record at Euro 2020 so far and have been one of the best teams in the tournament so far. With Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard injured, however, the Red Devils have a few problems to solve going into this fixture.

Belgium vs Italy Head-to-Head

Italy have an excellent record against Belgium and have won 14 games out of a total of 23 matches played between the two teams. Belgium have managed only five victories against Italy and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place at Euro 2016 and ended in a 2-0 victory for Italy. Belgium were surprisingly poor on the day and will need to step up in this match.

Belgium form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-W-W-W

Italy form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-W-W-W

Belgium vs Italy: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Italy have an excellent squad

With their 2-1 victory against Austria, Roberto Mancini's Italy made history over the weekend and broke an 82-year-old record by extending their undefeated streak to 31 matches. Vitorio Pozzo set the landmark with the Azzurri in 1939 and Mancini now finds himself in the record books for commandeering a brilliant Italy outfit.

Sasa Kalajdzic's goal for Austria brought another exceptional run to an end as Italy conceded a goal after an astonishing 1,168 minutes on the pitch. Prior to the game against Austria, the Azzurri defence had kept clean sheets in ten consecutive matches in all competitions.

Italy have never lost to Belgium in a major international tournament and have managed three victories and one draw against their opponents in the World Cup and the Euros.

Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard are OUT of Belgium's quarterfinal against Italy—but manager Roberto Martinez says both could return if Belgium progress 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/6makcrofQr — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 28, 2021

Roberto Martinez is Belgium's most successful manager in major international tournaments and has managed 10 victories with the Red Devils at the World Cup and the Euros. Belgium are on a 12-match unbeaten run at the moment and have scored 30 goals in the process.

With as many as 63 goals in 97 international appearances, Romelu Lukaku is Belgium's leading goalscorer and has been in excellent form this year. The Inter Milan striker has not scored in his last two games, however, and will be looking forward to an end to his temporary drought against some of his club teammates and Serie A rivals this weekend.

