Belgium vs Italy prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back with a series of intriguing quarterfinals this weekend as Italy take on Belgium at the Allianz Arena on Friday. Both teams have been thoroughly impressive so far and will need to lay down a marker in this fixture.

Belgium have peaked at just the right time under Roberto Martinez and Euro 2020 could represent one of their Golden Generation's last shots at glory. The Red Devils edged Portugal to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will have to be equally robust in this match.

Italy were given a run for their money against Austria last week and do have a few issues to resolve ahead of this game. The Azzurri are on an exceptional winning streak at the moment and have a point to prove against Belgium this weekend.

🇧🇪 Belgium's Golden Generation vs. Mancini's free-flowing Italy 🇮🇹



Quarterfinals looking sweet 🤩 pic.twitter.com/j3aFVdvyNA — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 27, 2021

Belgium vs Italy Head-to-Head

Italy have an excellent record against Belgium and have won 14 out of a total of 23 matches played between the two teams. Belgium have managed only five victories against Italy and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place at Euro 2016 and ended in a 2-0 victory for Italy. Belgium were surprisingly poor on the day and will need to step up in this match.

Belgium form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-W-W-W

Italy form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-W-W-W

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Lionel Messi makes decision on Barcelona future, Manchester United make €85M bid for Sancho and more

Belgium vs Italy Team News

Belgium are missing a few key players

Belgium

Belgium have a few injury concerns with both Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard unlikely to feature in this game. Timothy Castagne and Simon Mignolet are injured and have been ruled out of Euro 2020.

Injured: Timothy Castagne, Simon Mignolet

Doubtful: Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard

Suspended: None

Italy need to be at their best

Italy

Lorenzo Pellegrini picked up an injury before the tournament and has been replaced by Gaetano Castrovilli in Italy's squad. Alessandro Florenzi is carrying a knock at the moment and might not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Lorenzo Pellegrini

Doubtful: Alessandro Florenzi

Suspended: None

Belgium vs Italy Predicted XI

Belgium Predicted XI (3-4-3): Thibaut Courtois; Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Vermaelen; Thorgan Hazard, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Thomas Meunier; Yannick Carrasco, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku

Italy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Leonardo Spinazzola, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Barella; Domenico Berardi, Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile

Belgium vs Italy Prediction

Belgium have an abundance of talent in their squad but will have to make do without the talismanic Kevin De Bruyne in this game. With Eden Hazard also injured, the Red Devils will face one of their most difficult battles in recent years.

Italy faced a fair share of problems against Austria but their superior bench strength saw them through what was a fitting litmus test. The Azzurri hold a slight upper hand at the moment and could book themselves a place in the semifinals this weekend.

Prediction: Belgium 2-3 Italy

Also Read: Euro 2020: Ranking the top 5 favorites to win the tournament

Fabrizio Romano now has an exclusive column on Sportskeeda! Check here

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi