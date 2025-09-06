Belgium vs Kazakhstan Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2025

Belgium and Kazakhstan return to action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they square off at Lotto Park on Sunday. Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting results, with Ali Aliyev’s men suffering a narrow home defeat against Wales.Belgium turned in another performance of the highest quality on Thursday when they cruised to a 6-0 victory over Liechtenstein at the Rheinpark Stadion.Before that, Rudi Garcia’s side kicked off their quest for a fourth straight World Cup appearance with a somewhat disappointing 1-1 draw with North Macedonia on June 6, three days before bouncing back in a thrilling 4-3 victory over Wales.Belgium have picked up seven points from their three qualifying matches so far to sit third in the Group J standings, three points behind first-placed Wales, albeit with two games in hand.On the other hand, Kazakhstan were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Wales at the Astana Arena.Aliyev’s men have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, with a 2-0 victory over Liechtenstein on March 25 being the exception.With three points from their four matches so far, Kazakhstan are currently bottom but one in the Group J table, only above Liechtenstein, who have lost their four games so far.Belgium vs Kazakhstan Head-To-Head and Key NumbersBelgium have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture, having picked up four wins and two draws from the previous six meetings between the two teams.Kazakhstan have failed to win 14 of their last 16 games across all competitions, losing 13 and claiming one draw since March 2024.Belgium are unbeaten in nine of their last 11 competitive home matches, picking up seven wins and two draws since a 4-1 loss against Netherlands in June 2022.Kazakhstan have lost all but one of their most recent seven competitive away games while conceding 22 goals and scoring four since November 2023.Belgium vs Kazakhstan PredictionFresh off the back of an emphatic victory over Liechtenstein, Belgium will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence as they look to move level with Wales at the top of the table. Belgium boast a plethora of world-class talents scattered across all departments of the pitch and we are backing them to ease to another victory in front of their home supporters.Prediction: Belgium 3-0 KazakhstanBelgium vs Kazakhstan Betting TipsTip 1: Result - Belgium to winTip 2: First-half winners - Belgium (The home side have led at half time in four of their last five games against Kazakhstan)Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals in four of Belgium’s last five matches)