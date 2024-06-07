Belgium vs Luxembourg prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2024

Belgium will welcome Luxembourg to the King Baudouin Stadium in an international friendly on Saturday. The hosts will head to Germany after this match for UEFA Euro 2024 while the visitors will conclude their international break after this match.

The hosts extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 14 games earlier this week with a 2-0 win over Montenegro. Kevin De Bruyne scored in the first half and Leandro Trossard doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the second half.

The visitors met France in a friendly earlier this week and fell to a 3-0 away loss. It was their second defeat in three games in 2024.

Belgium vs Luxembourg Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths 18 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings in this fixture with 14 wins. The visitors have got the better of their neighbours just once while three games have ended in draws.

Belgium form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-W

Luxembourg form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W

Belgium vs Luxembourg Team News

Belgium

Arthur Theate, Jan Vertonghen, Aster Jan Vranckx, and Youri Tielemans were absent against Montenegro due to injuries and will sit this one out. Romelu Lukaku was also rested in that match and is a doubt.

Injured: Arthur Theate, Jan Vertonghen, Youri Tielemans, Aster Jan Vranckx

Doubtful: Romelu Lukaku

Suspended: None

Luxembourg

Lars Gerson, Florian Bohnert, and Olivier Thill are not in the squad for the friendlies as Bohnert and Thill are nursing injuries and Gerson was not released by his club.

Injured: Florian Bohnert, Olivier Thill

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Lars Gerson

Belgium vs Luxembourg Predicted XI

Belgium Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels; Wout Faes, Zeno Debast, Maxim De Cuyper, Timothy Castagne; Orel Mangala, Amadou Onana; Jeremy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard; Lois Openda

Luxembourg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Anthony Moris; Eldin Džogović, Enes Mahmutovic, Maxime Chanot, Laurent Jans; Dirk Carlson, Christopher Martins, Chris Philipps, Mathias Olesen; Jayson Videira Pereira, Gerson Rodrigues

Belgium vs Luxembourg Prediction

The Red Devils are on a 16-game unbeaten run against the visitors and registered a 5-1 win when the two teams last met in a friendly in 2014. They have kept clean sheets in four of their last five games in all competitions and will look to build on that form.

Die Roten Löwen have scored just three goals in their last 16 meetings against the hosts. They have just one win in their last five away games, failing to score in three games in that period, and are likely to struggle here.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, the hosts are expected to register a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet are also good.

Prediction: Belgium 3-0 Luxembourg