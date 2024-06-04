Belgium vs Montenegro prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2024

Belgium invite Montenegro to the King Baudouin Stadium in a friendly on Wednesday. The hosts have enjoyed a 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions since an early exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will look to continue that form.

The hosts have drawn their two games in 2024, including a 2-2 draw at Wembley against England in March. They will play Luxembourg in a friendly later this week before heading to Germany for the UEFA Euro 2024 competition.

The visitors have been in good touch recently, winning three of their last four games in all competitions. They have won their two friendlies in 2024 while keeping clean sheets. They have not qualified for the UEFA Euro 2024 and will conclude the current international break against Georgia on Sunday.

Belgium vs Montenegro Head-to-Head

The two teams have met just once in all competitions thus far, with that meeting coming in a friendly in 2012, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Belgium form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-D

Montenegro form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-L

Belgium vs Montenegro Team News

Belgium

Arthur Theate, Jan Vertonghen, and Youri Tielemans are nursing injuries and are not expected to play in the two friendlies this week. Midfielder Aster Jan Vranckx is also a doubt and unlikely to be risked in this friendly match. He might be in contention to feature against Luxembourg.

Injured: Arthur Theate, Jan Vertonghen, Youri Tielemans

Doubtful: Aster Jan Vranckx

Suspended: None

Montenegro

Stefan Savić, Adam Marušić, and Marko Tući dropped out of the squad due to injuries. Stevan Jovetić won the UEFA Europa Conference League with Olympiacos last week and arrived late at the training camp. He faces a late fitness test.

Injured: Stefan Savić, Adam Marušić, Marko Tući

Doubtful: Stevan Jovetić

Suspended: None

Belgium vs Montenegro Predicted XI

Belgium Predicted XI (4-3-3): Koen Casteels; Wout Faes, Zeno Debast, Maxim De Cuyper, Timothy Castagne; Jeremy Doku, Orel Mangala, Amadou Onana; Lois Openda, Leandro Trossard, Romelu Lukaku

Montenegro Predicted XI (4-4-2): Milan Mijatovic; Slobodan Rubezic, Matija Šarkić, Igor Vujacic, Marko Vesovic; Marko Jankovic, Marko Bakić, Driton Camaj, Andrija Vukcevic; Milutin Osmajic, Nikola Krstović

Belgium vs Montenegro Prediction

The Red Devils have been in good touch recently and are unbeaten in all competitions since December 2022. Nonetheless, they have drawn both games this year and will look to bounce back with a win in this match.

Domenico Tedesco has a few absentees for this match but is blessed with a talented squad and should be able to field a strong starting XI.

The Brave Falcons have a 100% record in 2024, winning two friendlies with a 3-0 aggregate score, and will look to continue that form. They also have a few absentees, which might impact their performance.

With that in mind and considering the hosts' current form, Belgium are expected to record a win.

Prediction: Belgium 2-1 Montenegro