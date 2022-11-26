Belgium vs Morocco Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 26 of FIFA World Cup 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Belgium take on Morocco in an important Group F encounter at the Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday.

The Belgian Red Devils made a relatively underwhelming start to their World Cup campaign and have a point to prove this weekend.

Morocco have made a fairly impressive start to the FIFA World Cup and have an outside chance of reaching the knock-outs. The African side can pack a punch on their day and will be intent on surprising Belgium with an upset this weekend.

Belgium were outplayed by Canada over the course of their opening game and had Michy Batshuayi to thank for their winning goal. The European giants can be lethal on their day and will need to justify their potential in this year's World Cup.

Belgium vs Morocco Head-to-Head stats

Belgium have a slight edge over Morocco and have won two out of three matches that have been played between the two teams. Morocco have managed one victory against Belgium and will look to level the scales in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2008 and ended in a 4-1 victory for Morocco. Belgium have improved over the years and will look to make a statement of intent this weekend.

Belgium form guide: W-L-L-W-W

Morocco form guide: D-W-D-W-W

Tim and Friends @timandfriends If Belgium beats Morocco on Sunday, @KristianJack explains how the pressure could mount on #CANMNT to capture at least a point against Croatia in their second World Cup match. If Belgium beats Morocco on Sunday, @KristianJack explains how the pressure could mount on #CANMNT to capture at least a point against Croatia in their second World Cup match. https://t.co/Kt66qZV4oI

Belgium vs Morocco: Numbers you need to know before their 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter

Belgium have a star-studded squad

Romelu Lukaku is Belgium's top goalscorer with 68 goals in 102 appearances for the country. The Inter Milan striker is currently recovering from a hamstring injury and has joined the Belgian squad's training sessions ahead of the match against Morocco.

Belgium will play their 50th match in the FIFA World Cup this weekend and will become only the 12th nation to achieve the feat in the history of the competition. Spain and England are the only two teams to have lost their 50th match in the FIFA World Cup.

After consecutive failures to find the back of the net in their first two matches against Belgium, Morocco put on a four-goal show in their previous meeting with the Red Devils in 2008.

Belgium could become the first nation in the history of the FIFA World Cup to win nine group games on the trot. The Red Devils extended their unbeaten streak in the group stage to eight matches following their 1-0 victory against Canada.

Get England vs USA live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group F in FIFA World Cup 2022? Belgium Canada Croatia Morocco 1 votes