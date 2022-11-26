Belgium vs Morocco Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th November 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Morocco take on Roberto Martinez's Belgium outfit in a Group F fixture at the Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday.

Belgium vs Morocco Preview

Morocco are currently in third place in Group F and did well in their first game of the tournament. The African outfit held Croatia to a 0-0 stalemate this week and will need to work hard to pull off an upset in this fixture.

Belgium, on the other hand, are at the top of their group at the moment and were uninspiring in their first game of the competition. The Red Devils were arguably outplayed by Canada in their 1-0 victory and will need to find their feet this weekend.

Belgium vs Morocco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Belgium have a good record against Morocco and have won two of the three matches played between the two teams, with Morocco winning the other match.

The two teams have played in the FIFA World Cup on only one previous occasion in 1994, with Belgium winning the game 1-0.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2008 and resulted in a shock 4-1 defeat for Belgium, ending a two-game losing streak in this fixture for Morocco.

Belgium have played four matches against African nations in the FIFA World Cup without suffering a single defeat. All these matches have come in the group stages of the competition.

Belgium have dominated the group stages of the FIFA World Cup and have won their last eight group stage matches in the competition.

Belgium vs Morocco Prediction

Belgium were shellshocked by Canada's inspired performance this week and were arguably lucky to win their opening game of the competition. The likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard were not at their best on the day and will need to step up to the plate to bolster the Red Devils' credentials in the tournament.

Morocco held their ground admirably against Croatia but will be up against a Belgian side with more firepower in their ranks. The European outfit is the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Belgium 2-0 Morocco

Belgium vs Morocco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Belgium

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Belgium to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Kevin De Bruyne to score - Yes

