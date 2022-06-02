Belgium vs Netherlands prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The UEFA Nations League is back with another edition this week as Belgium take on the Netherlands on Friday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to step up in this fixture.

Belgium reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League in the previous cycle but crashed out of the tournament at the hands of eventual champions France. The Red Devils eased past Burkina Faso by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will want to achieve a similar result this week.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, finished in second place in their group and were unable to qualify for the knock-outs ahead of Italy. The Oranje held Germany to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Belgium vs Netherlands Head-to-Head

The Netherlands have a good record against Belgium and have won 55 of the 127 matches played between the two teams. Belgium have managed 41 victories against the Oranje and will want to cut the deficit on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two European giants took place in 2018 and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Belgium form guide: W-D-D-W-W

Netherlands form guide: D-W-W-D-W

Belgium vs Netherlands Team News

Belgium have an impressive squad

Belgium

Thibaut Courtois and Jason Denayer are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Eden Hazard made his comeback in the Champions League final and could feature in this game.

Injured: Thibaut Courtois, Jason Denayer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The Netherlands have a point to prove

Netherlands

The Netherlands have a fully-fit squad and will need to name their best team for this fixture. Mark Flekken put in impressive shifts against Germany and Denmark and will look to keep a clean sheet in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Belgium vs Netherlands Predicted XI

Belgium Predicted XI (3-5-2): Koen Casteels; Jan Vertonghen, Dedryck Boyata, Toby Alderweireld; Thomas Meunier, Yannick Carrasco, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Kevin De Bruyne; Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku

Netherlands Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mark Flekken; Virgil van Dijk, Mattijs de Ligt, Nathan Ake; Daley Blind, Denzel Dumfries, Teun Koopmeiners, Frenkie de Jong, Steven Berghuis; Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst

Belgium vs Netherlands Prediction

Belgium have shown tremendous improvement in recent years and currently have one of the best squads in European football. The likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove this week.

The Netherlands have flattered to deceive on the international stage and will need to justify their potential in the Nations League. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Friday.

Prediction: Belgium 2-2 Netherlands

