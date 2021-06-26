Belgium vs Portugal Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 40 of UEFA Euro 2020

Portugal and Belgium are back in action in one of the biggest games at Euro 2020 so far as they lock horns in a crucial knock-out fixture at the Estadio de La Cartuja on Sunday. Both teams have excellent players at their disposal and will be intent on winning this game.

Portugal have experienced a mixed campaign so far and were in danger of suffering an early exit from the Group of Death. The Portuguese stepped up with a 2-2 draw against France, however, and will need to present a robust front in this match.

Belgium, on the other hand, have stormed past their opponents at Euro 2020 and have announced themselves as one of the competition's favourites. The Red Devils secured a comfortable 2-0 victory against Finland in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Belgium vs Portugal Head-to-Head

Portugal have a marginal advantage over Belgium as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won six out of 18 games played between the two teams. Belgium have managed five victories against Portugal and will want to level the scales in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2018 and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams squandered several chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Belgium form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-W-W

Portugal form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: D-L-W

Belgium vs Portugal: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Portugal have an excellent squad

Portugal have an excellent recent record against Belgium and are unbeaten in their last five matches against the Red Devils. Belgium secured their last victory against Portugal 32 years ago and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this match.

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of surpassing an astonishing landmark this weekend and could break Ali Daei's longstanding international record. The Juventus superstar is tied on 109 goals with the Iranian striker and could make history by finding the back of the net against Belgium.

Only two men in international football history have scored 109 goals:



🇮🇷 Ali Daei

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo



RECORD. EQUALLED. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/TGj51Q1RPF — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 23, 2021

Belgium have their own prolific goalscorer in Romelu Lukaku and the Inter Milan striker is currently in the form of his life. With as many as 63 goals in 96 international appearances, Romelu Lukaku is Belgium's leading goalscorer and is virtually unstoppable on his day.

Roberto Martinez is Belgium's most successful manager in major international tournaments and has managed nine victories with the Red Devils at the World Cup and the Euros. Belgium are on an 11-match unbeaten streak at the moment and have scored 29 goals in the process.

