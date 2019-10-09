Belgium vs San Marino Preview: Match details, Head to Head, Player to watch out for, Betting Tips and more | European Qualifiers 2019/20

Can Belgium keep their spotless qualifying campaign intact?

Belgium welcome San Marino to the King Baudouin Stadium on the 10th of October as the hosts look to keep their spotless European Qualification record intact. The Red Devils have won all of their 6 previous encounters in the qualifying phase, making the net bulge 19 times and only conceding a solitary goal.

San Marino, on the other hand, have been thrashed by every other side in the group and have failed to open their account thus far. In 6 matches, they’ve shipped in 28 goals and have not scored even once, thus highlighting their plight.

Over the years, San Marino have often faced the wrath of Europe’s elite, considering the former’s lack of footballing pedigree and subsequent dearth in quality. Belgium too, have have had their fair share of success against them, having beaten them in all 7 meetings prior to the one on Thursday.

Who is ready to qualify for #EURO2020?

The two sides crossed swords a month ago at the San Marino Stadium, where the visitors dominated the game and eventually stuck four goals past the minnows.

On paper, the Red Devils are expected to get the better of San Marino and quite emphatically at that.

Yet, when the underdogs come visiting on Thursday, they’ll possess the slimmest of chances to upset the apple cart, despite their presence among the lower rungs of the European ladder.

And, though that might paint an extremely ludicrous picture, we’ve seen funnier things happen in football throughout its fabled history.

Match Details

Date: 10th October, 2019

Time: 8:45 pm (Local Time); 12:15 am IST on the 11th of October, 2019

Venue: King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels

Head to Head Record

Total Matches Played: 7 matches

Belgium: 7 wins

San Marino: 0 wins

Draw: 0 draws

Form Guide (Last five matches; Most recent first)

Belgium: W-W-W-W-W

San Marino: L-L-L-L-L

Player to watch out for

Eden Hazard

Hazard will be hoping to turn on the style for Belgium

The Belgian superstar moved to Real Madrid in the off-season amidst much buzz and fanfare. Eden Hazard represented the Galactico signing Los Blancos craved and he was expected to provide the spark in the attacking third. However, the forward hasn’t set the Santiago Bernabeu ablaze with his performances, meaning that several have questioned his hefty price tag.

Thus, at this juncture, Hazard represents a played under pressure and one whose performances will be under immense scrutiny. However, when faced with such circumstances, the Belgian usually lets his football do the talking.

Over the weekend, Hazard notched up his first league goal and assist for Madrid, allowing him to enter the international break with some confidence.

With Belgium, Hazard is often looked upon as the source of inspiration and more often than not, he has delivered.

Hence, with a shaky San Marino side lying in wait on Thursday, one would be brave to bet against Hazard not getting himself on the score-sheet.

Betting Tips

Belgium win: 1.005

San Marino win: 126.00

Draw: 36.00

Bookmaker: Sportsbet