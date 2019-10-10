×
Belgium vs San Marino: Where to watch in the USA | European Qualifiers 2019/20

Kumar Shashwat
ANALYST
Preview
11   //    10 Oct 2019, 01:04 IST

Belgium host San Marino in Brussels on Thursday
Belgium host San Marino in Brussels on Thursday


Belgium host San Marino on the 10th of October at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, with both sides coming into the encounter on the back of contrasting results.

While the hosts have swept aside every challenge they've been faced with, the visitors have been swatted away by every opposition they have come up against. This tie, therefore, pits the European Qualifiers’ Group I leaders against a side languishing at the bottom of the table.

San Marino have failed to make the net ripple even once during this qualifying campaign, which is evidence of the enormous gulf in class that exists between them and the rest of the pack.

Belgium, meanwhile, have been quite clinical, scoring 19 goals and conceding just a solitary one.

Additionally, the Red Devils’ stars come into this encounter in fine fettle. If fit, Kevin De Bruyne would most likely leave his imprint on the game whereas Eden Hazard would also want to remind the world of the immeasurable quality he possesses.

Romelu Lukaku’s road to redemption might also traverse through Brussels, considering the forward has hit his straps since joining Inter Milan in the summer. Thus, he too would be looking forward to the opportunity of laying down a marker on the international stage.


Hence, the prospect of facing the Red Devils on their home patch is an extremely unenviable one for San Marino, a task made more daunting by the skewed head to head record in Belgium’s favour.

With the match serving as a Euro 2020 qualifier, it will be telecast all across the globe. In the United States of America, the game will be shown live on ESPN and Univision, offering fans in the States an opportunity to witness the action.  

Match Details

Date: 10th October, 2019

Time: 08:45 pm (Local Time)

Venue: King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels

Where to watch in the USA: ESPN and Univision 

