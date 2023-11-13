Belgium vs Serbia Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th November 2023

Belgium are set to play Serbia at the King Baudouin Stadium on Thursday in a friendly game.

Belgium come into this game on the back of a 3-2 win over Austria in their most recent game. A brace from Sevilla forward Dodi Lukebakio and a goal from Roma striker Romelu Lukaku sealed the deal for Belgium, who had Everton midfielder Amadou Onana sent off in the second-half. Bayern Munich midfielder Konrad Laimer and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marcel Sabitzer scored the goals for Austria.

Serbia, on the other hand, beat Montenegro 3-1 in their most recent game. A brace from Al Hilal striker Aleksandar Mitrovic and a goal from Fenerbahce forward Dusan Tadic secured the win for Serbia.

Belgium vs Serbia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Belgium have won three games and lost one.

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has managed six goals in nine league starts for Roma this season.

Belgian winger Jeremy Doku has managed seven goal contributions in seven league starts for Manchester City this season.

Serbian attacker Dusan Tadic has managed seven goal contributions in 12 league starts for Fenerbahce.

Serbian midfielder Filip Kostic has managed three assists in eight league starts for Juventus this season.

Belgium vs Serbia Prediction

Belgium will be without some regular starters this time around; Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne are both out with injuries. Manager Domenico Tedesco still has a good squad to work with though.

Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku has made an excellent start to his career in England, and the 21-year old is expected to be the future of the national team, along with names like Everton midfielder Amadou Onana and PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko,

Serbia, on the other hand, have included the likes of Chelsea goalkeeper Dorde Petrovic, Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic and Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. Samardzic, in particular, is a highly-rated talent, and has been linked with clubs like Inter Milan and Juventus.

Mitrovic has been in stunning form for Al Hilal since joining the club from Fulham in the summer, and the 29-year old will most likely be in charge of scoring the goals.

Belgium should edge past Serbia here.

Prediction: Belgium 1-0 Serbia

Belgium vs Serbia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Belgium

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Belgium to keep a clean sheet- yes