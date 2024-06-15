Belgium vs Slovakia Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 9 of UEFA Euro 2024

UEFA Euro 2024 features its first Group E clash of the competition this week as Slovakia lock horns with Domenico Tedesco's Belgium side in a crucial encounter at the Deutsche Bank Park on Monday. Belgium are a brilliant team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Slovakia have emerged as a formidable force in European football over the past year but will face a series of litmus tests in UEFA Euro 2024. Robert Bozekik and Juraj Kucka have plenty of experience in European competitions and will need to lead their team well this week.

Belgium have flattered to deceive in international competitions with startling regularity and will look to make amends this year. With Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard, and Romelu Lukaku in their ranks, the Belgian Red Devils can be virtually unstoppable on their day.

Belgium vs Slovakia Head-to-Head stats

Belgium have a fairly good record against Slovakia and have won one out of the three matches between the two teams. Slovakia have never defeated Belgium on the international stage but have managed to hold the Red Devils to stalemates on two previous occasions.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2013 and ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Belgium. Slovakia have improved over the past decade but will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this fixture.

Belgium form guide: W-W-D-D-W

Slovakia form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Belgium vs Slovakia: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2024 encounter

Belgium can be lethal on their day

Romelu Lukaku is Belgium's most prolific goalscorer at major international tournaments and has scored 11 goals in 22 matches. Lukaku also topped Belgium's goalscoring charts in their Euro 2024 qualification and scored 14 goals in his eight games.

Kevin De Bruyne has bagged nine assists in major international competitions since the 2014 FIFA World Cup - the most by any European player during this period. Four of these nine assists have come in UEFA Euro competitions.

Slovakia managed to win seven matches in their qualification campaign for UEFA Euro 2024 and equalled their best-ever tally in this regard in a qualifying campaign for a major international tournament.

Over the past two UEFA Euro tournaments, Slovakia have conceded set-piece goals on seven occasions - more than any other team in the competition during this period.

