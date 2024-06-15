Belgium vs Slovakia Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th June 2024

UEFA Euro 2024 returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Slovakia lock horns with Domenico Tedesco's Belgium side in a crucial encounter at the Deutsche Bank Park on Monday. Belgium have an exceptional side on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Belgium vs Slovakia Preview

Slovakia finished second in their UEFA Euro 2024 qualification campaign and have shown marked improvement over the past year. The Slovakian outfit thrashed Wales by a comprehensive 4-0 scoreline this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Belgium, on the other hand, topped their group during qualification and have been exceptional over the past year. The Red Devils eased past Luxembourg by a 3-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Trending

Belgium vs Slovakia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Belgium have a mediocre record against Slovakia and have won only one of the three matches played between the two teams, with the other two games ending in draws.

Belgium and Slovakia are featuring in their first official fixture for the first time in their history - they have placed three friendly encounters in the past.

Belgium have not reached the semifinals of the UEFA Euro Championships in 44 years - their previous such appearance saw them lose to West Germany in 1980.

In a run that dates back to their 1980 final against West Germany, Belgium have not played out a single draw in their last 17 matches in UEFA Euro competitions.

Belgium topped their group in their qualifying campaign with 20 points - the sixth consecutive time they have achieved the feat in qualification campaigns for major international tournaments.

Belgium vs Slovakia Prediction

Belgium have a brilliant team on paper but have blown hot and cold in international tournaments in the past. Star attacking players Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku can be lethal on their day and will look to put in a fine performance this weekend.

Slovakia have become a force to be reckoned with and have a point to prove going into this game. Belgium are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Belgium 3-1 Slovakia

Belgium vs Slovakia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Belgium to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Belgium to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Romelu Lukaku to score - Yes