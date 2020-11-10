Belgium vs Switzerland prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2020

Belgium host Switzerland in an international friendly at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Wednesday evening.

Roberto Martinez's side will use this friendly to tune up preparations ahead of a Nations League double header that sees them host England and Denmark.

Belgium are currently top of their Nations League group, and a win against England could set up a mouth-watering tie in the last game against the Danes.

Belgium will not take those Nations League games lightly, even though they are top of the group. In the last edition of the Nations League, they missed out on qualification for the knockouts, after losing 5-2 to Switerland on the final matchday.

📝 Here are the Devils for our last games of 2020 🙌 #COMEONBELGIUM 🇧🇪

For Switzerland, their fight is against relegation from League A. They are currently four points adrify of safety, with two games left to play, against Spain and Ukraine.

Belgium vs Switzerland Head-to-Head

Belgium have won 14 out of 29 games against Switzerland, losing nine times and drawing six.

The last meeting between these two teams came in Lucerne in that Nations League clash, when a Haris Seferovic hat-trick gave Switzerland a 5-2 win. They were behind 2-0 early in that game too, thanks to a Thorgan Hazard brace, but completed a superb comeback win.

Belgium form guide: W-L-D-W-W

Switzerland form guide: D-L-L-D-L

Belgium vs Switzerland Team News

Eden Hazard was ruled out for Belgium before the announcement of the squad, with the star winger having tested positive for COVID-19. There have been further pullouts for Belgium as well, with Alexis Saelemaekers, Leandro Trossard and Hendrik van Crombrugge not joining the camp.

UPDATE: Because of injuries, @ASaelemaekers, @LTrossard and Hendrik Van Crombrugge returned to their clubs.

Martinez has also given out a first ever senior team call-up to Club Brugge youngster Charles de Ketelaere, who has had an impressive start to the season for the defending champions of the Belgian Pro League.

Injuries: Eden Hazard, Alexis Saelemaekers, Leandro Trossard, Hendrik van Crombrugge

Suspensions: None

For Switzerland, Manuel Akanji and Xherdan Shaqiri are back in the national squad after missing the last period of internationals due to COVID-19.

Aufgebot / Sélection / Convocazione



🇧🇪 🆚🇨🇭

11.11, 20h45, Bruxelles



🇨🇭🆚 🇪🇸

14.11, 20h45, Basel



🇨🇭🆚 🇺🇦

17.11, 20h45, Luzern



📺Live SRF 2, RTS 2, RSI La 2 & https://t.co/0gYiELnZcu



👉 https://t.co/AeHvUVv9wn pic.twitter.com/Quib4O0m0D — 🇨🇭 Nati (@SFV_ASF) November 6, 2020

Injuries: None

Suspensions: None

Belgium vs Switzerland Predicted XI

Belgium Predicted XI (3-4-3): Simon Mignolet; Sebastiaan Bornauw, Dedryck Boyata, Brandon Mechele; Nacer Chadli, Leander Dendoncker, Hans Vanaken, Thorgan Hazard, Charles de Ketelaere, Michy Batshuayi, Jeremy Doku

Switzerland Predicted XI (3-5-2): Yvon Mvogo; Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Fabian Schar; Silvan Widmer, Djibril Sow, Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Loris Benito; Haris Seferovic, Xherdan Shaqiri

Belgium vs Switzerland Prediction

With Belgium and Switzerland both set to field experimental line-ups and rest a lot of their regular starters, we might be in for an interesting game in this one. We are predicting a low-scorer, with the two sides not being separated.

Prediction: Belgium 1-1 Switzerland