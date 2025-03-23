Belgium vs Ukraine Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23rd 2025

Belgium will welcome Ukraine to Cegeka Arena in the second leg of the UEFA Nations League playoffs on Sunday. They met in Belgium on Thursday and the Blue and Yellow registered a comeback 3-1 win.

Romelu Lukaku broke the deadlock in the 40th minute and second-half goals from Oleksiy Hutsulyak, Vladyslav Vanat, and Illia Zabarnyi helped the Blue and Yellow take a two-goal lead on aggregate.

De Rode Duivels had won just one of their six league phase games in the Nations League and their 3-1 loss in the first leg was their fourth consecutive defeat in the Nations League.

The visitors extended their unbeaten streak in the competition to five games on Thursday, recording their third win. They have spent the last two editions of the competition in League B and will look to earn promotion back to League A.

Belgium vs Ukraine Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the second time on Thursday. The visitors have an unbeaten record in these meetings, recording a win and playing out a draw.

The hosts have won just one of their last nine competitive games, suffering six losses.

The visitors have conceded one goal apiece in their last four games in the Nations League.

Belgium have seen conclusive results in their 12 home games in the Nations League, recording eight wins.

Ukraine have outscored the hosts 11-7 in seven games in the ongoing Nations League campaign.

De Rode Duivels have won four of their last 15 games in the Nations League, with three wins registered at home.

The visitors have scored at least one goal in 10 of their last 12 competitive games.

The hosts, meanwhile, have failed to score in five of their last nine competitive games.

Belgium vs Ukraine Prediction

The Red Devils suffered their fourth consecutive loss on Thursday and will look to bounce back with a win at home. Notably, they have won three of their last five home games in the Nations League and have scored in all but one of their 12 home games in the competition.

Timothy Castagne and Lois Openda are back from suspensions but Youri Tielemans was booked on Thursday and is suspended for this match.

The Blue and Yellow produced a remarkable performance in the first leg, and will look to continue that form here. They have scored 10 goals in their last six Nations League games.

Andriy Yarmolenko was an unused substitute in the first leg and is likely to start from the bench. Vladyslav Vanat and Oleksiy Hutsulyak scored after coming off the bench in the second half and made a good case for their inclusion in the starting XI.

While the visitors have a two-goal lead in the tie, they will look to leave nothing to chance and should make the most of Belgium's poor run of form to register a narrow win.

Prediction: Belgium 1-2 Ukraine

Belgium vs Ukraine Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ukraine to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

