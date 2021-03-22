Belgium vs Wales prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 

Belgium are set to play host to Wales at the King Power at Den Dreef on Wednesday for their latest FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture.

Belgium come into this game on the back of a 4-2 win over Denmark last November at the King Power at Den Dreef. A second-half brace from Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku and goals from Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans and Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne ensured victory for Belgium.

A goal from Copenhagen attacker Jonas Wind and an own goal from Istanbul Basaksehir winger Nacer Chadli proved to be a mere consolation for Denmark.

Wales, on the other hand, beat ten-man Finland 3-1 last November at the Cardiff City Stadium. Goals from Cardiff City forwards Harry Wilson and Kieffer Moore and Manchester United attacker Daniel James sealed the deal for Wales. Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki scored the consolation goal for Finland, who had Genk full-back Jere Uronen sent off in the first-half.

Belgium vs Wales Head-to-Head

In 13 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Belgium have won five games, lost five and drawn three.

Mark your calendars, please. 📅 pic.twitter.com/ERQb1gPq4b — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) March 20, 2021

The two countries last faced each other in 2016 in the quarter-final of the Euros, with Wales beating Belgium 3-1. Goals from centre-back Ashley Williams, attacker Hal Robson-Kanu and striker Sam Vokes secured the win for Wales. Midfielder Radja Nainggolan scored the consolation goal for Belgium.

Belgium form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Advertisement

Wales form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Belgium vs Wales Team News

Belgium

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has named a strong squad. Inter Milan star Romelu Lukaku, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois have all been named.

Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard has struggled with injuries recently, and misses out. There could be debuts for Stuttgart midfielder Orel Mangala and Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Injured: Eden Hazard

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Welcome to the big boys, Albert & Orel! 💪 pic.twitter.com/7agTjw1XnI — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) March 19, 2021

Wales

For Wales, Tottenham Hotspur star Gareth Bale continues to be a constant in the squad. He has been picked alongside Tottenham Hotspur teammates Joe Rodon and Ben Davies. Manchester United winger Daniel James, Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore and Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen have all been named. Newport County goalkeeper Tom King could be in line for a debut cap.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Belgium vs Wales Predicted XI

Belgium Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Leander Dendoncker, Jan Vertonghen, Thomas Meunier, Youri Tielemans, Alexis Saelemaekers, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Kevin De Bruyne, Thorgan Hazard, Romelu Lukaku

Wales Predicted XI (3-4-3): Danny Ward, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Allen, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Daniel James, Kieffer Moore, Gareth Bale

Advertisement

Belgium vs Wales Prediction

Belgium have some world-class players as part of their squad. Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne have been in fine form, while players like Youri Tielemans and Thorgan Hazard could prove to be crucial.

Wales, on the other hand, continue to rely on Gareth Bale to lead the attack. The forward has been in good form for Tottenham Hotspur recently, and could form a lethal attack with Kieffer Moore and Daniel James.

Belgium should be able to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Belgium 1-0 Wales

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo pays heartwarming tribute to Pele after setting goal scoring record