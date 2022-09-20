Belgium vs Wales prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Belgium are set to play Wales at the King Baudouin Stadium on Thursday in the UEFA Nations League.
Belgium come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Czeslaw Michniewicz's Poland in their most recent game. A first-half goal from Fenerbahce striker Michy Batshuayi secured the win for Roberto Martinez's Belgium.
Wales, on the other hand, lost 3-2 to Louis van Gaal's Netherlands in their most recent game. Goals from Club Brugge winger Noa Lang, PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo and Barcelona attacker Memphis Depay sealed the deal for the Netherlands. Goals from Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson and Los Angeles FC attacker Gareth Bale proved to be a mere consolation for Wales.
Belgium vs Wales Head-to-Head
In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Wales have won five games, lost six and drawn five.
The two countries last faced each other earlier this year, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A goal from Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans for Belgium was cancelled out by a goal from Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson for Wales.
Belgium form guide: W-D-W-L-W
Wales form guide: L-D-L-W-L
Belgium vs Wales Team News
Belgium
Belgium have included Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Anderlecht centre-back Jan Vertonghen, the Leicester City trio of Timothy Castagne, Wout Faes and Youri Tielemans, Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne and Galatasaray attacker Dries Mertens. There could be a potential debut for Anderlecht centre-back Zeno Debast.
Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku and AC Milan forward Divock Origi are both out injured.
Injured: Romelu Lukaku, Divock Origi
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Wales
Meanwhile, Leicester City goalkeeper Danny Ward, Bournemouth centre-back Chris Mepham, Rennes centre-back Joe Rodon, Swansea City midfielder Joe Allen, Los Angeles FC star Gareth Bale and Fulham winger Daniel James have been included in the Wales squad.
Tottenham Hotspur left-back Ben Davies is out injured. There could be potential debuts for Salford City goalkeeper Tom King and Fulham youngster Luke Harris.
Injured: Ben Davies
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Belgium vs Wales Predicted XI
Belgium Predicted XI (3-4-3): Thibaut Courtois, Dedryck Boyata, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Timothy Castagne, Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana, Thorgan Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Charles De Ketelaere, Eden Hazard
Wales Predicted XI (5-3-2): Wayne Hennessey, Connor Roberts, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Cabango, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Jonny Williams, Ethan Ampadu, Dylan Levitt, Gareth Bale, Daniel James
Belgium vs Wales Prediction
Belgium's famous golden generation is coming to an end, with players like Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen well past their best and Eden Hazard continuously struggling with injuries since joining Real Madrid. There will be hope that there is one last push left, with the World Cup around the corner.
Wales, on the other hand, have an established superstar of their own in Gareth Bale. Bale is arguably Wales' greatest ever footballer, and the 33-year old has been the difference maker over the years.
Belgium to win this game.
Prediction: Belgium 2-0 Wales