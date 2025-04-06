Belgium Women vs England Women Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8th 2025

Belgium Women will face off against England Women at Den Dreef Stadion in the UEFA Women's Nations League on Tuesday. The hosts will attempt to revive their campaign while the visitors are looking to strengthen their lead.
Belgium Women vs England Women Preview
Belgium are yet to record a win in the qualifiers. They lost to Spain 3-2 in their opening game before suffering a second defeat 1-0 against Portugal. The hosts were sent to the cleaners by England 5-0 in their third outing, which leaves them bottom of Group 3. We are unsure about Belgium’s objective ahead of the England rematch.
Belgian Red Flames failed to qualify for the finals in the previous edition after finishing third in Group 1, ranking 10th overall. Belgium are heading for this meeting on the back of three straight defeats, with nine goals conceded against two scored. A loss against England would spell the end of their campaign.
England have proved to be the strongest team so far in the group, with two wins and one draw. They are the only side yet to concede a defeat. However, they would surrender the top spot if they happen to lose to Belgium and if Spain win against Portugal. The visitors are in need of maximum points to maintain their position.
The Lionesses have recorded only one defeat in their last 10 matches, which was against Germany (4-3). England are also unbeaten in their last five away matches in all competitions. Matchday four of Group 3 will essentially be a rivalry at a distance between England and Spain for the top spot. Belgium have little to say.
Belgium Women vs England Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Belgium have won once and lost four times in their last five matches against England.
- Belgium have won once, drawn once and lost once in their last three home matches against England.
- Belgium have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home.
- England have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches on the road.
- Belgium have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while England have won thrice and drawn twice. Form Guide: Belgium – L-L-L-W-W, England – W-W-D-W-D.
Belgium Women vs England Women Prediction
Belgium have defeated England before while playing at home. They could draw inspiration from that success, but the team seem not to have what it takes.
England are without doubt the superior side on paper. They proved it when the sides met previously and will hope to do so once again.
England are the favorites based on form.
Prediction: Belgium Women 1-3 England Women
Belgium Women vs England Women Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – England Women to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: England Women to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Belgium Women to score - Yes